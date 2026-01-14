Virginia Football Reportedly Lands Transfer Offensive Tackle Alex Payne

The Virginia Cavaliers have started landing some big names this offseason, with one of the most notable being that of quarterback Beau Pribula. It's clear that head coach Tony Elliott has started making substantial waves, and it doesn't look like he's done quite yet. One of his younger additions may not have as much experience on the field, but he is likely going to develop into a promising player.

Payne Expected To Commit to UVA

Elliott seems to be putting a lot of his focus toward his offensive unit in recent days, rightfully so. He had multiple players sucked away by the transfer portal early on, and now he's still trying to fill in the gaps.

Fortunately, he now has a starting quarterback on board, and he also added former UCLA and Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores to the mix today. Things are finally coming together for the Cavaliers.

Keeping the high momentum going, Elliott managed to pull USC true freshman Alex Payne out of the portal this evening. While with the Trojans in 2025, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound rising star brought intimidating size and talent to the field. This is another major step in the right direction for Elliott's offensive line.

"My family and I really enjoyed my visit," Payne stated, per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports. "I was really impressed with the staff and the facilities... I spoke to a majority of the staff on my visit. A major takeaway was that everyone was very transparent with their goals and what they wanted out of their student-athletes."

Payne noted that he tuned in for Virginia's victory over the Missouri Tigers are the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl back in December, stating that he enjoyed how the offensive line meshed. Now, he has an opportunity to experience it first-hand, and perhaps add strength to the established crew.

When the transfer portal first opened, Elliott's Cavaliers started dropping like flies. Many of his former players have already found new homes elsewhere, leaving fans worried that he wasn't utilizing the portal wisely. It certainly took more time for him to heat up than it did for other college football programs across the nation.

There are still plenty of gaps that he needs to fill sooner rather than later, but fans can now start to relax. If things continue on this trajectory, the Cavaliers will be in good hands for their upcoming campaign.

