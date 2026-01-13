Virginia Football Signals Elite Potential After Signing Quarterback Beau Pribula

When the Virginia Cavaliers faced the Missouri Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl back in December, one key player was missing on the field — the Tigers' quarterback, Beau Pribula. Prior to the matchup, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior announced that he'd be entering the transfer portal. However, it wasn't clear if he had any potential landing spots in mind.

Around the same time, chaos erupted for the Cavaliers as their starting quarterback, Chandler Morris, was seeking out an additional year of eligibility. However, last week, the NCAA announced dreadful news that Morris was not granted another year.

Not only did this leave Virginia without a veteran starter, but Daniel Kaelin recently signed with Nebraska, and Grady Brosterhous is still floating in the portal in hopes of finding his new home, as well. Despite the loss, head coach Tony Elliott seems to be gaining traction in the portal, with his latest addition solving one of his most pressing dilemmas this offseason.

UVA Strikes Gold With Pribula

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Virginia now having Pribula at Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers can now breathe a sigh of relief. Their uncertainty regarding their quarterback position has undoubtedly raised concern. Elliott was criticized for his lack of movement in the portal, but it looks like things are finally turning the corner.

During his 2025 campaign, Pribula completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4% and recorded 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He served as Missouri's starter for much of the season, but before signing with the Tigers, he played two seasons with Penn State.

Pribula is known as a dual-threat quarterback, which UVA will undoubtedly benefit from right off the bat. However, it could take a bit of adjusting for both Pribula and the Cavaliers. UVA grew comfortable with how Morris played, but the former Missouri star is a vastly different player. Pribula is quite a runner, but Morris had the ability to initiate groundbreaking plays. One of the looming questions is whether or not Pribula will be able to pick up where Morris left off.

Even with Pribula now on board, Elliott is not done with the portal. He is going to need a reliable backup and will need to continue bolstering his offensive unit as a whole in order to reach playoff contention next season. With that said, acquiring Pribula is a major victory for UVA and should offer the program and fans a substantial amount of relief.

