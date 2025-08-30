Virginia Football: Three Matchups to Watch Against Coastal Carolina
Gameday is here. Virginia opens the 2025 season at Scott Stadium against Coastal Carolina, a team it handled 43–24 last September. That game turned into one of UVA’s best performances of the year, with 525 yards of offense and a season-high 384 rushing yards. This year, both teams look different, with Virginia bringing in 31 transfers and the Chanticleers breaking in new coordinators. If the Cavaliers are serious about starting strong, these are the three matchups that will decide it.
Virginia’s Backfield vs. Coastal’s Front Seven
Last season, the run game set the tone. UVA ran the ball 58 times at 6.6 yards a clip, and Xavier Brown ripped off a 75-yard touchdown on his way to 171 yards. Brown averaged 6.1 yards per carry in 2024 and now shares the load with NC Central transfer J’Mari Taylor, who ran for 1,146 yards and 15 scores, and Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee, who went for nearly 950 yards in 2023.
The offensive line is new but sturdier, anchored inside by center Brady Wilson and left guard Noah Josey. McKale Boley and Jack Witmer are in line for key snaps on the outside. Coastal leans on linebacker Shane Bruce, who had 75 tackles a year ago with 11 against UVA, and 305-pound nose tackle Sawyer Goram-Welch. However, this was a defense that allowed 186 rushing yards per game last season. If Virginia wins here again, Coastal won’t be able to keep up for four quarters.
Prediction: The Cavaliers run for at least 200 yards, with Taylor carrying the bulk of the load and Brown providing some explosive plays.
Chandler Morris and UVA’s Receivers vs. Coastal’s Secondary
Quarterback is where Virginia made its biggest upgrade. Chandler Morris arrives from North Texas after finishing top five nationally in passing with 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns. He steps into a receiver room that looks nothing like the one UVA fielded last fall. Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), and Cam Ross (JMU) give Morris a mix of size, speed, and experience. Trell Harris is healthy again, and Dakota Twitty adds a tight end target.
That’s a lot for a Coastal secondary that gave up 302 yards and two touchdowns to Virginia last year. New defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson brings a different scheme, but the personnel is still a question. Jacob Robinson, who intercepted six passes at Division II Emory & Henry, is expected to start right away, and Miami transfer Myles Mooyoung is penciled in at corner. The Chanticleers may find themselves overwhelmed against a quarterback who can stretch the field and receivers who win one-on-one battles.
Prediction: Morris is likely to spread the ball around to four or five different targets, with Ross topping 50 yards. That leads to a crucial test for Virginia’s own secondary against Coastal’s aerial attack.
Virginia’s Secondary vs. Coastal’s Passing Attack
The Cavaliers gave up 263 yards per game through the air last season, a number that ranked near the bottom of the ACC. That is why Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski aggressively pursued the portal. Devin Neal, a former All-ACC safety, now leads the back end. Emmanuel Karnley and Ja’Son Prevard bring starting experience at corner. However, with Kam Robinson out, Coastal will be looking to take advantage.
Coastal is breaking in NC State transfer MJ Morris at quarterback with Emmett Brown sidelined. New offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead wants to push the tempo. However, when these two teams met a year ago, Coastal completed just 16 of 33 passes and threw one interception. Virginia’s front, led by Jahmeer Carter inside and Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton off the edge, should be able to get after the quarterback if the coverage holds up.
Prediction: Virginia forces one turnover in the passing game.
Final Word
The opener is about control. Virginia bullied Coastal up front last year, and now it adds a quarterback who can take advantage of mismatches downfield. The Chanticleers have a few proven pieces, such as Bruce, but they are still adjusting to new systems. If the Cavaliers establish the run, keep Morris upright, and avoid turnovers, they should roll to a comfortable win.
Final Score: Virginia 34, Coastal Carolina 17