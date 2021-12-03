Virginia QB Jacob Rodriguez Enters Transfer Portal

Make that two quarterbacks who have transferred out of the Virginia football program this week.

Just three days after redshirt freshman quarterback Ira Armstead announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, true freshman quarterback Jacob Rodriguez has also decided to leave Virginia and enter the transfer portal.

The decision by Rodriguez to leave the UVA football program also comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Bronco Mendenhall would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Virginia football team following UVA’s bowl game at the end of the season.

A three-star prospect originally out of Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, Rodriguez committed to Virginia in April 2020. Following the trend of quarterbacks playing in different roles in the UVA offense, Rodriguez made an appearance in all 12 games this season as a true freshman. Shortly after the season began, Rodriguez was listed as both the fourth-string quarterback as well as a “football player” alongside Keytaon Thompson.

Rodriguez had 10 carries this season for 56 yards and also recorded eight receptions for 65 yards for an average of 8.1 yards per catch.

Brennan Armstrong and Jay Woolfolk are now the only two quarterbacks on the roster, but UVA currently has two quarterbacks set to arrive next fall from the recruiting class of 2022 in Davis Lane and Delaney Crawford. Of course, nothing can be taken for granted given the uncertainty surrounding the Virginia football program right now and it is very possible that we may see some of Virginia’s commits reopen their recruitment.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Sports World Reacts to Bronco Mendenhall’s Resignation

Why Did Bronco Mendenhall Resign?

Breaking: Bronco Mendenhall Resigning as Virginia Football Head Coach

Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler Transfers to Virginia

Big Ten Wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge for Third Straight Season

Chris Taylor Signs Multi-Year Deal to Return to Dodgers

Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule