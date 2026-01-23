Virginia Football Transfer Portal Roundup: Who’s In and Who’s Out
In this story:
Alongside other college football programs across the nation, the Virginia Cavaliers made quite a bit of movement in the transfer portal this year. Head coach Tony Elliott watched several players enter the portal, requiring him to start filling in the gaps at various positions. Now that things are starting to settle, let's take a look at who's in and who's out at each position.
Quarterback
In: Beau Pribula, Eli Holstein
Out: Daniel Kaelin, Bjorn Jurgensen, Grady Brosterhous
Running Back
In: Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe
Out: Davis Lane
Wide Receiver
In: Rico Flores Jr., Jacquon Gibson, De'Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis
Out: Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison
Tight End:
In: Connor Cox
Out: None
Offensive Line
In: Alex Payne, Ryan Brubaker
Out: Tyshawn Wyatt, Wallace Unamba
EDGE
In: Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, Ezekiel Larry
Out: Mekhi Buchanan
Defensive Line
In: Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, Jonathan Allen
Out: Hunter Osborne, Terrell Jones
Linebacker
In: None
Out: Stevie Bracey, Trey McDonald
Cornerback
In: Omillio Agard, Justin Ross, Jacobie Henderson
Out: Dre Walker, Ja'son Prevard, Emmanuel Karnley
Defensive Back
In: Jalen McNair, Brandyn Hillman, Jaylen Jones, Christian Ellis
Out: Da'Marcus Crosby
Special Teams
In: Wyatt Rubinoff (LS)
Out: None
Who Is Still in the Portal?
Of Virginia's 19 outgoing transfers, seven are still exploring the portal. Those who have yet to commit to a school include:
- Da'Marcus Crosby (S)
- Wallace Unamba (OT)
- Davis Lane (RB)
- Eli Wood (WR)
- Grady Brosterhous (QB)
- Trey McDonald (LB)
- Tyshawn Wyatt (OT)
Who Committed Elsewhere?
12 former Cavaliers have landed with new college football programs since the portal opened. Here's where they are heading for their 2026 campaigns:
- Bjorn Jurgensen to Hawaii
- Emmanuel Karnley to Washington
- Daniel Kaelin to Nebraska
- Trell Harris to Oklahoma
- Hunter Osborne to Arkansas
- Stevie Bracey to Buffalo
- Andre Greene Jr. to Georgia Southern
- Terrell Jones to South Florida
- Suderian Harrison to East Tennessee State
- Mekhi Buchanan to Texas State
- Dre Walker to Appalachian State
- Ja'son Prevard to Kansas State
Needless to say, despite early concerns when the portal first opened, Elliott has done a great job thus far at replenishing his roster after losing so many players to the portal. However, the offseason is just getting started. The Cavaliers have plenty of work that they need to do before gearing up for their 2026 campaign. Once the regular season kicks off, fans will likely be impressed by the performances of incoming transfers on the field—expectations are high this year.
More Virginia Football News:
•Projecting Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart For the 2026 Season
•Beau Pribula Receives Early Prediction To Be Virginia's Starting Quarterback in 2026
•Three Things Virginia Can Learn From Indiana’s Championship Run
•Is Alberto Mendoza The Favorite To Be The Georgia Tech Starting Quarterback?