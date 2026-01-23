Virginia Football Transfer Portal Roundup: Who’s In and Who’s Out

Alongside other college football programs across the nation, the Virginia Cavaliers made quite a bit of movement in the transfer portal this year. Head coach Tony Elliott watched several players enter the portal, requiring him to start filling in the gaps at various positions. Now that things are starting to settle, let's take a look at who's in and who's out at each position.

Quarterback

In: Beau Pribula, Eli Holstein

Out: Daniel Kaelin, Bjorn Jurgensen, Grady Brosterhous

Running Back

In: Jekail Middlebrook, Peyton Lewis, Solomon Beebe

Out: Davis Lane

Wide Receiver

In: Rico Flores Jr., Jacquon Gibson, De'Shawn Martin, Tyson Davis

Out: Trell Harris, Eli Wood, Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison

Tight End:

In: Connor Cox

Out: None

Offensive Line

In: Alex Payne, Ryan Brubaker

Out: Tyshawn Wyatt, Wallace Unamba

EDGE

In: Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Nnanna Anyanwu, Ezekiel Larry

Out: Mekhi Buchanan

Defensive Line

In: Zion Wilson, Darrion Henry-Young, Jonathan Allen

Out: Hunter Osborne, Terrell Jones

Linebacker

In: None

Out: Stevie Bracey, Trey McDonald

Cornerback

In: Omillio Agard, Justin Ross, Jacobie Henderson

Out: Dre Walker, Ja'son Prevard, Emmanuel Karnley

Defensive Back

In: Jalen McNair, Brandyn Hillman, Jaylen Jones, Christian Ellis

Out: Da'Marcus Crosby

Special Teams

In: Wyatt Rubinoff (LS)

Out: None

Who Is Still in the Portal?

Virginia Cavaliers Eli Wood | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of Virginia's 19 outgoing transfers, seven are still exploring the portal. Those who have yet to commit to a school include:



- Da'Marcus Crosby (S)

- Wallace Unamba (OT)

- Davis Lane (RB)

- Eli Wood (WR)

- Grady Brosterhous (QB)

- Trey McDonald (LB)

- Tyshawn Wyatt (OT)

Who Committed Elsewhere?

Virginia Cavaliers Trell Harris | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

12 former Cavaliers have landed with new college football programs since the portal opened. Here's where they are heading for their 2026 campaigns:



- Bjorn Jurgensen to Hawaii

- Emmanuel Karnley to Washington

- Daniel Kaelin to Nebraska

- Trell Harris to Oklahoma

- Hunter Osborne to Arkansas

- Stevie Bracey to Buffalo

- Andre Greene Jr. to Georgia Southern

- Terrell Jones to South Florida

- Suderian Harrison to East Tennessee State

- Mekhi Buchanan to Texas State

- Dre Walker to Appalachian State

- Ja'son Prevard to Kansas State

Needless to say, despite early concerns when the portal first opened, Elliott has done a great job thus far at replenishing his roster after losing so many players to the portal. However, the offseason is just getting started. The Cavaliers have plenty of work that they need to do before gearing up for their 2026 campaign. Once the regular season kicks off, fans will likely be impressed by the performances of incoming transfers on the field—expectations are high this year.

More Virginia Football News:

•Projecting Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart For the 2026 Season

•Beau Pribula Receives Early Prediction To Be Virginia's Starting Quarterback in 2026

•Three Things Virginia Can Learn From Indiana’s Championship Run

•Is Alberto Mendoza The Favorite To Be The Georgia Tech Starting Quarterback?