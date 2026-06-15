Virginia gets pledge from 2027 edge rusher Andy Stedem

Virginia's 2027 football recruiting class continues to grow after the Cavaliers received a commitment from three-star edge rusher Andy Stedem on Monday.

Stedem, a rising senior at Avon Old Farms (Conn.) High School, visited Charlottesville over the weekend and informed the coaching staff of his decision before he left. He had visited UConn and Boston College over the previous two weekend and had a trip scheduled to Yale set for Father's Day weekend.



He had 10 official scholarship offers and said his interactions with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott were the deciding factor.

Looking at the prospect

Stedem was credited with 12 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, as a junior. He was rated the No. 9 overall player in Connecticut's Class of 2027 and the No. 107 edge rushing prospect in the nation by 247Sports.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Stedem has prototypical size for an edge rusher. He compared himself to Virginia's returning defensive end starter, Fisher Camac, who registered 4.5 sacks last season.

Stedem also hopes to carry on the high standards set by his future position coach, Chris Slade, who twice earned All-America honors as a pass rusher in the 1990s before joining the New England Patriots as a second-round draft choice and playing in a Super Bowl.

Stedem becomes Virginia's 11th commitment for the Class of 2027 and the sixth defensive player to choose the Cavaliers.

After his commitment, Stedem helped raise Virginia's class to No. 56 overall and No.15 in the ACC. The only two programs who have a lower ranked class than UVA is Florida State and Stanford.

UVA is slowly but surely putting together a solid class with developmental prospects who in time, could help the Cavaliers on the field.

Defense has largely been the focus for UVA in this class and the addition of Stedem helps fortify that. The top ranked player in this class per 247Sports is Camden Chalkey and if there is any player that is going to be an instant impact player, it is him. The potential of Chalkey and Stedem is a pretty enticing one it could be the future pass rushing duo to know in Charlottesville.

It has been a slow buildup in the 2027 class, but you can see what kind of class that Elliott and his staff are looking to put together. This staff has done a strong job of identifying prospects and developing them and they hope to be able to do the same with Stedem.