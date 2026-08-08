Three takeaways from week two of Virginia fall camp: Flexibility, depth and NFL praise

Virginia football is rolling into week three of fall camp — and the season opener is just 21 days away. The Cavaliers are now entering the heart of the fall practice period.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from week two, based on the media viewing period and coach availability.

Positional flexibility is abundant on both sides of the ball

Virginia has experimented with its depth so far. Ja’Maric Morris has seen time at safety, Donavon Platt has had reps at SPUR, and there may be special packages that were not displayed during the media viewing period — perhaps the latest short-yardage set post-Grady Bunch and J’Mari Taylor direct snap. Tony Elliott alluded to experimenting with Eli Holstein and bigger running backs.

Especially after the NCAA five in five rule was approved, the Cavaliers must think creatively about getting as many players involved as possible. There is no more redshirting.

SPUR spot might be more competitive than some think

Ja’Son Prevard was the primary SPUR defensive back for Virginia last year — but towards the end of the season, he was usurped by then-freshman Corey Costner. The younger Cavalier is 15 pounds heavier, and more of a hard-hitting safety than a nickel cornerback.

However, John Rudzinski explained that his SPUR spot is “really a corner,” and that Platt had previously gotten some practice reps there. If Virginia truly does view the SPUR as more of a nickel, then a bigger chunk of Costner’s snaps could be vultured away as the Cavaliers face a logjam at cornerback.

If stellar athletes like Platt, Omillio Agard or Josiah Persinger get buried on the depth chart for boundary corners, Virginia may elect to get them involved elsewhere.

“I would love to see if we couldn't get, shoot, three, four corners on the field every game because not only does it build you depth in that game, but it builds you depth down the road,” Rudzinski said.

Some players have been deemed to have “NFL specs”

A key returning piece for Virginia is Fisher Camac, a defensive end who constantly pressured the quarterback in 2025. He may not have the sack numbers to show for it yet, but even so, the Cavalier coaches believe they have a player who can change games and have a long career in the professional ranks.

“Naturally gifted athlete, one of those guys with NFL specs when it comes to his testing,” Rudzinski said. “What he'll do is he'll continue to really study his game, know himself really well, be introspective. And then ultimately he's a great student of the game and he'll do a great job of studying tackles in the ACC and he'll find a way to create a ton of pressure this fall.”

Rudzinski also sang his praises for Hayes, a junior who has played in 18 career games but has not made a start thus far in his career.

Hayes, despite playing in all 14 games last season, did not see the field all too often defensively. Virginia’s wealth of depth makes earning playing time a difficult endeavor. Hayes might make a much bigger impact in 2026, though.

“[Hayes has] NFL measurables when it comes to testing and athleticism,” Rudzinski said. “And you know what? There's no young man that wants it more. There's no young man that's worked any harder.”