Virginia Lands 2027 In-State Defensive Lineman, Continuing Their Recruiting Momentum
By this point, it's safe to say that the Virginia Cavaliers are a dominant force in college football this season after winning their Week 8 matchup 22-20 against Washington State.
With two consecutive upsets, shocking overtime thrillers and an impressive overall record of 6-1, UVA has risen to become a sought-after program. Tony Elliott's leadership abilities have truly shone through in their 2025 campaign, capturing the attention of young talent across the country.
Ahead of their Week 8 matchup on Saturday against Washington State, it was announced that UVA landed 2027 four-star quarterback Lonnie Andrews III of Oscar Smith — a major addition to Elliott's program. Adding to the excitement, a second 2027 star has also found a home with the Hoos.
UVA Lands DL Gene Jones
Much like in the case of Andrews, Gene Jones of Hampton, offers were pouring in from schools across the nation, each one hoping to land Jones. According to 247Sports, he received offers from multiple schools, some of which included Virginia Tech, Syracuse, North Carolina, and NC State. However, it doesn't appear as though any of the schools piqued his interest as much as UVA did. As of Oct. 18, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman has made his commitment to Virginia official.
His decision marks the second in-state commitment in the 2027 class. This is yet another massive step in the right direction for the Cavaliers. Not only is their program starting to see immense success this year, but the coaching staff is also looking ahead at what's to come. By the time 2027 rolls around, some of their most prominent players will have left — it's imperative that they continue looking toward the future and planning ahead.
UVA Seeks New Talent While Focusing on Season
While Virginia continues to scope out talent to join them, they remain incredibly focused on their goal of winning each game they enter. Elliott made it clear during his latest postgame press conference that they're not just focused on bowl eligibility. In fact, he states that they haven't even discussed it. Elliott believes that his program is capable of achieving much more this season.
As Elliott stated during Saturday's media appearance, "... We're just focusing on one week at a time, and now, we're kind of in a little different situation. We're not sneaking up on anybody, but this team has big goals, and I think a lot of people may have, especially at ACC media days, you know, looked at me like I was crazy when I said that this football team is thinking beyond just being bowl eligible. They want to go and compete and play in the biggest bowl possible, and so far, they've found a way. At the end of the day, we're going to celebrate a victory..."f
Compared to years prior, this has been a complete turnaround for UVA. The confidence is there, the passion is there, and the willingness to learn is there. At this point, it's hard to imagine a world in which developing players wouldn't want to be a Cavalier. They've become a winning team, one that is now a major threat in college football.