Virginia Lands Former Navy CB Justin Ross From The Transfer Portal

Virginia has remained an active team in the portal and have up to 19 additions heading into the 2026 offseason. The latest is former Navy cornerback Justin Ross.

Ross is a physical defensive back with elite ball skills. His ability to break on the ball and create deflections and interceptions make him special. He finished his sophomore season with 32 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and a half sack. He had his best game against Air Force finishing with six tackles. Ross recorded a tackle in every game played this season.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Ross finished with a 57.1 defensive grade, 53.2 tackling grade, 80.2 pass rush grade, and a 54.5 coverage grade. He also added 10 defensive stops and four pressures. A thing that catches your eye is his pass rush grade and ability to get after the passer and make plays in the backfield. The Hoos will be able to move him around and even bring him off slot blitzes and give different looks to effect offenses. His two years of experience will be invaluable to Virgnia and only help their defense get better in 2026.

Here is more via his Navy Bio:

Rangy athlete that is listed first on the depth chart at corner entering the fall ... comes from an incredibly athletic family ... has earned one varsity letter.

• 2024: Saw action in 10 of the 13 games, including making his collegiate debut in the Mids’ win over Temple in the AAC opener ... recorded 2 tackles, including his first-collegiate sack, while also forced a fumble in Navy’s Homecoming win over Charlotte ... turned in a pair of tackles and made his first-career interception in the Mids’ road win at UAB.

• High School / Personal: A 2023 graduate of Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, N.C., Ross attended the Naval Academy Prep School during the 2023-24 academic year ... three-sport athlete who earned letters in basketball (2), football (3) and track & field ... garnered All-State football honors his senior year ... earned All-District and All-Big South Conference recognition in basketball as a senior, while also being named the Big South Conference Player of the Year ... also earned All-Conference honors in track as a senior ... uncle, Duane Ross, is a 1996 graduate of Clemson where he was a seven-time All-American and five-time ACC Champion in track ... he won the 1995 NCAA Championship in the 110m hurdles, the bronze medal at the 1999 World Championships and represented the United States at the 2004 Athens Olympics ... served as Director of Track & Field at North Carolina A&T from 2012-22 before taking his current post as Head Coach / Director of Track & Field at Tennessee ... cousin, Randolph Ross, ran track at North Carolina A&T where he was the 2021 NCAA Div. I Outdoor Champion in the 400m and the 2022 NCAA Div. I Indoor and Outdoor Champion in the 400m ... he was part of the gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo ... cousin, Jonah Ross, is a grad student at Tennessee where she is a sprinter on the track & field team ... she spent her first two years at North Carolina A&T where she was a two-time All-American and was the 2022 Big South Champion in the 200m ... she garnered All-SEC honors in 2023 as a member of the 4x400m relay team that won a bronze and garnered All-America recognition as a member of the 4x100m relay team ... son of Jimarl and Tasha Williams ... majoring in English.

What does it mean for Virgnia?

The Hoos are continuing to use the portal to retool its former veteran-led roster. They have a number of really good acquisitions in Peyton Lewis, Beau Pribula, Christian Ellis, Jacobie Henderson, Jekail Middlebrook, and more. The Cavaliers have been really good in developing the defense and adding a cornerstone player. They now have four defensive backs in the secondary who have all played at a high level and been effective on that side of the ball. Ross will only add to the identity of the Hoos defese which is a ballhawk and a physical defensive back. They had a top defense in 2025, and signs are pointing to them having another one in 2026.

