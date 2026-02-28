NFL Combine Results- Virginia Running Back J'Mari Taylor

Former Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor was one of the most underrated players in the country last season. After transferring in from the FCS level, he became one of the best running backs in the NFL and helped lead the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship game. He is the lone UVA invite to the 2026 NFL Combine, and he put up a show today when he hit the field for workouts.

Here are his results:

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 199 lbs

Hand Size: 9"

Arm Length: 30"

40-Yard Dash:

Bench Press: NC

Vertical Jump: 34.50"

Broad Jump: 9'7"

Three-Cone Drill: NC

Big Time Player

Taylor earned his way on to the Senior Bowl roster after he won the ACC regular season rushing title and helped Virginia to its second 10-win season in program history. Taylor accounted for 1,335 all-purpose yards (1,062 rush, 253 receiving & 20 KOR) and 15 touchdowns (14 rush, 1 pass and 1 receiving) in 13 games this season.

He is the 16th player in UVA history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. His 14 rushing touchdowns are the most by an ACC running back in 2025 and the most by a Cavalier running back since Keith Payne in 2010. Taylor is the first ACC running back with 14 rushing touchdowns, a passing and receiving touchdown in the same year since Lamont Jordan (Maryland) in 1999. His 15 total touchdowns (14 rush, 1 receiving) are tied with Haynes King (Georgia Tech) for the most in the league and 13th in FBS.

Taylor was a First Team All-ACC selection and was listed on the Associated Press All-ACC First Team. A former walk-on at NC Central, Taylor was named a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist, an award given out to the nation’s top walk-on player. Taylor is projected to be a day-three pick in April.

Here is the NFL scouting report on Taylor from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"Despite lacking ideal size, Taylor is a three-down back with proven production. He runs with compact power and elite balance. He’s excellent on short-yardage carries, scoring tough touchdowns and gaining more than is blocked. He “fields his position” with solid vision and open-field burst, but when defenses slow his feet, they slow his processing. His lateral elusiveness is average in the hole and after catches underneath. His willingness and talent on third downs should create an opportunity as a complementary "thunder" back capable of handling a three-down backup role."