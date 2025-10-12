Virginia Moves Up In AP Top 25, Achieves Highest Ranking Since 2019
The change in ranking comes as UVA takes the week off with a bye before facing off against Washington State next weekend. Virginia has not been ranked this high since 2019, a season they finished with nine wins and an Orange Bowl appearance. The season marked the best of then-head coach Bronco Mendenhall's tenure in Charlottesville.
UVA's three wins against conference opponents this season is already tied for the most under current head coach Tony Elliott. The Hoo's even failed to win three games in total in two of Elliott's seasons coming into 2025. It is safe to say, this is one of the best Virginia football teams in recent memory.
Going back even further, this No. 18 ranking is just the third time the Cavaliers have been ranked inside the top-20 since 2006. Before the 2019 season I mentioned, Virginia was ranked as high as 16th in the country in 2007, once again finishing with nine wins before losing in the Gator Bowl.
What Do These Teams Have In Common
Dual-Threat Quarterbacks (2025 & 2019)
Looking at the 2025 and 2019 teams, both squads have great dual-threat players at quarterback. Chandler Morris has lifted UVA to another level with his versatility and fiery leadership style. Morris looks like a born leader coming into his own in his sixth year playing college football.
The 2019 team was led by Bryce Perkins in his second year as Virginia's starter. He completed around 65% of his passes for over 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns. Perkins did throw 12 interceptions and saw his efficiency dip a bit but he threw over 100 more passes than the season before. Perkins had a monster season on the ground. At quarterback he rushed for over 750 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Monster Defensive Line (2025 & 2007)
The Virginia defense was loaded back in 2007. Their defensive line and linebacker rooms were full of natural bornt tacklers and pass rushers. The entire defense was led by All-American defensive lineman and future second overall pick Chris Long. The Heisman vote-getter led the ACC in sacks (14) and tackles-for-loss (19). Long also registered the second-most amount of tackles on the team, forced two fumbles and picked off one pass. Fellow defensive lineman Jeffrey Fitzgerald was also an issue, finishing the season with 11.5 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks.
I think this season's defensive line is very good but obviously the 2007 team was quite ridiculous up front. Defensive lineman Daniel Rickert has proven he is one of the best pass rushers in the ACC, tied for the second-most sacks with 4.5. Rickert also has 13 tackles and a pass defended in 2025. Defensive end Mitchell Melton has also been extremely impressive on the UVA line, being named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks. According to Virginia Athletics, Melton is just the third UVA defensive lineman in program history to win the award in back-to-back weeks. One of the other two was a member of the 2007 team I mentioned: future fourth-round pick linebacker Wali Rainer.