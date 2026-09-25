Virginia NFL Draft Stock Watch: Which Cavaliers have raised their stock so far?

On the list of concerns for Virginia's football players at the moment, the 2027 NFL draft ranks fairly low.

It's seven months away, and the Cavaliers have at least nine games (more, they hope) to impress scouts even before the all-star games, NFL Combine, workout days and individual meetings with teams.

Still, after just three games, several Cavaliers are playing at levels that should attract the attention of professional scouts, general managers and coaches. Here's a quick look at where some of Virginia's top players stad at the moment:

S Brandyn Hillman

Arguably, no Cavalier has done more to improve his prospects through three games than Hillman. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety was a turnover machine in the Cavaliers' first two games, snagging three interceptions and forcing a fumble.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 72.4 (out of 100) against NC State and 81.6 against Norfolk State. He was limited against West Virginia last week after having a tooth extracted and got a meager 46.9 grade, but that shouldn't hurt him if he bounces back.

The Cavaliers have a recent history of sending safeties (Juan Thornhill, Jonas Sanker) to the pros. Hillman has an additional year of eligibility due to the NCAA's new "Five for Five" rule, but if he continues his stellar play, he could be a possible Day 2 draftee next year.

LB Kam Robinson

Without question, Robinson is the Cavalier with the highest pro potential (although, like HIllman, he could stay for a fifth season). He's being graded on a curve at the moment, though, as he tries to regain his explosiveness following ACL surgery last fall.

Robinson has gotten strong PFF grades of 74.0 on 20 snaps against Norfolk State and 73.3 on 42 snaps against West Virginia as he transitions back into a regular role. The Cavaliers likely will limit his participation against Delaware this week if the game is in hand, hoping to keep him healthy for ACC opponents.

If he gets back to his dynamic pre-injury form, he'll be a potential first-round pick or a Day 2 choice at worst.

QB Beau Pribula

He hasn't been mentioned with the top quarterbacks in the country (or even the ACC), largely because he's made just 13 college starts. But he's done nothing to hurt his draft stock. He ranks 18th in the nation in completion percentage (72.4) and has shown an ability to get first down with his legs.

His PFF ratings were above 80 in Virginia's two wins and 62.8 against WVU. He'll need to stay healthy, show off his arm and his maturity in protecting the ball in the Cavaliers' biggest ACC games to convince a team to spend a Day 3 draft pick on him.

DE Fisher Camac

Camac has prototypical size (6-7, 262 pounds) for an NFL edge rusher. He doesn't have a sack through three games, but has shown an ability to both rush the passer and play the run. He was credited with a team-high 11 tackles against West Virginia, the most in a game for a Virginia defensive lineman since Eli Harold in 2013.

He'll need to get to the quarterback more to impress the scouts, but he's a solid candidate to hear his name called on Day 2 or 3 of the draft.

Offensive linemen

We'll group these together, because they function as a unit and prefer it that way.

The biggest surprise has been tackle Monroe Mills, who missed the 2025 season after tearing his ACL n spring practice but has been a pillar of strength on the right side. His overall grade of 86.1 from PFF is second-highest in the nation for an offensive tackle.

His partner on the right side, guard Mikalan Thomas, left tackle McKale Boley and left guard Noah Josey all have received consistently high weekly scores as well. Thomas (70.5), Monroe (66.5) and Josey (65.5) were Virginia's three highest-rated offensive players against WVU, and Boley also has a professional pedigree; his father Michael played nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker.

All four grad students could become draftees, with Mills and Boley likely to go sooner because of their position, strength and agility. Their ages (all in their mid-20s) could work against them, but their experience is a plus; NFL teams love players they can plug in right away or who will be ready as next man up.