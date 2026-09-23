Three reasons why Virginia can beat Delaware (and three reasons it might not)

Fortunately for most football teams, there's usually little time to lament a loss — and an immediate opportunity to redeem itself. Unless a bye week is upcoming, squads observe the "24 hour rule": a day to enjoy or nitpick the previous result before focusing on the next opponent.

For Virginia, Delaware is the opponent of the hour after a disappointing performance in last Saturday night's 38-27 loss to West Virginia in Charlotte. The Cavaliers are again heavy favorites (19.5 points, according to FanDuel) but need to get back to the level of play that keyed their 2-0 start.

Here are three reasons why the Cavaliers should have little trouble with the Blue Hens — followed by three reasons why they could lose.

1. Superior talent

The more gifted team usually wins, and there should be little debate about which side can claim that honor. The Blue Hens have a solid program but they don't have a Kam Robinson, a Brandyn Hillman or a Beau Pribula.

Like Virginia's Tony Elliott, Delaware head coach Ryan Carty does have experience (11 fifth- or sixth-year players) on his roster. But in just their second season at the FBS level, the Blue Hens are still building. The Cavaliers could keep things simple and still come out on top.

2. Motivation and maturity

There was no panic after the WVU loss, merely determination not to let it happen again. Elliott pointed out to his team that the 2024 Cavaliers responded to a September loss to NC State by rattling off seven straight wins to take control of the ACC race.

With 31 grad students on the roster, this is the time when leadership is important. Nearly all of the Cavaliers' season goals can still be attained, although the margin for error is reduced.

3. The ground game

In Delaware's biggest game this season, the Blue Hens allowed Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis to run for two touchdowns (and pass for another) in a 35-26 victory for the Commodores. Sounds an awful lot like the game plan Virginia employed for Pribula against NC State.

Look for Des Kitchings to ratchet up the run game again, even if standout guard Noah Josey sits out the game with a knee injury. Virginia's rotation of Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Noah Vaughn, Xay Davis and Peyton Lewis should get plenty of carries — with a few sprinkled in for Pribula, too.

And now, three reasons why the Cavaliers could lose:

1. Nick Manicucci

Delaware's senior quarterback threw for 3,683 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, and he has amassed 814 yards and five scores already this season. He was named Offensive MVP of the 68 Ventures Bowl last season.

He also has a pair of reliable targets in Sean Wilson (18 receptions, 288 yards, three touchdown) and former Virginia Tech wideout Da'wain Lofton (13-258-1) who could cause trouble for a Virginia secondary that allowed five completions of 20 yards or longer against WVU.

2. Looking forward (or ahead)

As mentioned, the Cavaliers are determined not to dwell on last week's loss, only to learn from it. But this also could become a trap game if they start thinking about next weekend's visit to Florida State.

Delaware is too good to be overlooked, as Elliott and his assistants are likely emphasizing during practice this week. If the Cavaliers don't give an honest effort, the Blue Hens could bite them.

3. Injuries

Virginia began the season with Robinson and Rico Flores on the sideline. Last week, Josey left the game and Hillman was limited, and their absences were costly.

The Cavaliers have depth, but it's apparent that the starters earned their positions for a reason. If Pribula or Robinson were to be sidelined, things could get interesting in a hurry.

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