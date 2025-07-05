Virginia OL Target Adrian Hamilton Set To Make His College Commitment Today: Where Will He Land?
It is decision day for 2026 offensive line prospect Adrian Hamilton, one of the top prospects in the Washington D.C. area. He has a final three of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Michigan State, but all signs lean towards him picking the Hokies today. Earlier this week, Hamilton received a pair of Crystal Ball Predictions to land at Virginia Tech, giving Brent Pry and his staff another big recruiting win on the offensive line this week. Now, crystal predictions can always be wrong, but all signs point to him landing in Blacksburg instead of Charlottesville. Even if he chooses Virginia Tech, expect Virginia to continue to pursue him until he signs.
The 6'2.5 290 LBS lineman is the No. 1072 player in the country, the No. 86 IOL, and the No. 5 player in Washington, D.C.
Earlier this week, the Cavaliers got a pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land in-state cornerback Jayden Covil. UVA has been battling arch-rival Virginia Tech for the commitment of Covil, and it looks like they might be close to winning the battle against the Hokies.
Covil has taken official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, UConn, and Wake Forest this summer. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1559 player in the country, the No. 137 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 overall player in the state of Virginia. The 5'10 160 LBS cornerback plays at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is in for a big senior season. Virginia's class currently ranks 81st in the country and 16th in the ACC.
Covil is not the only in-state athlete to pick up recent predictions to land in Charlottesville.
Last week, Virginia insider Jacquie Franciulli put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction for the Cavaliers to land 2026 athlete DaMari Carter, who was on a visit to UVA earlier this month. Now, Crystal Ball predictions can be wrong, but this shows that the Cavaliers appear to be trending towards landing one of the top athletes in the state of Virginia.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Carter is the No. 807 player in the country, the No. 53 athlete in the country, and the No. 20 athlete in the state of Virginia. He holds offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia, among others.
Will Virginia be able to add both of these players to their 2026 class? We will have to wait and see, but things appear to be trending in the right direction.