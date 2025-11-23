Virginia Opens As Large Favorite To Win Rivalry Matchup vs Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers are just under one week away from their regular-season finale against Virginia Tech. Now wrapping up their bye week, the Cavaliers should be feeling rejuvenated, but this is arguably the most important matchup of their 2025 campaign — if they win this matchup, they will have a clear path to the ACC Championship.
With the matchup just a few days away, it's time to take a look at the opening odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are listed as a 11.5-point favorite to win over the Hokies, with the over/under set at 52.5. Numerous projections have UVA coming out on top, including ESPN's FPI, which gives the Cavaliers an 80.1% chance of winning.
Will History Repeat Itself?
UVA doesn't have the most striking track record against Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold 62 wins over them, compared to the Cavaliers' 38. Not to mention, Virginia Tech has won its four previous matchups against UVA. While the Cavaliers clearly stand a higher chance of clinching the victory this time, doing so will not be easy.
Virginia has made a habit of proving the odds to be wrong, for better or for worse. They've nailed multiple upsets this year, with their latest being Duke (34-17), but the week prior, UVA was favored to win over Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons ultimately secured the victory. With the Cavaliers favored to win their regular-season finale game, it's reasonable to question whether or not UVA will prove the odds to be true.
During UVA's recent contest against the Blue Devils, they undeniably played one of their best games of the season. If they want to defeat Virginia Tech, they must repeat this. As head coach Tony Elliott stated during his postgame press conference:
"You know, I felt like this was probably the most complete game, you know, that we've played in all three in all three phases, and that's really what you're talking about is being able to show up in all three phases and play complementary football. I think you saw just what I've been able to see, and it's hard, and that's what I told him. I said fellas, you know, I recognize it. I've seen it. I've seen it in you, and I'm telling you that you’ve got it. Now you have to go showcase it to the world for everybody else to tell you that you’ve got it right. And so, it was just good to see them come out and just play free and not really focus on what's at stake, but just focus on trying to play their best four quarters of the year. And I felt like, and then we'll go back and watch the tape, and I may change my opinion after I watch the tape, but I feel coming off the field, I feel like they played their best four quarters collectively."
Playing this type of game will be imperative for UVA once Nov. 29 rolls around. One mistake could immediately push the Cavaliers away from the ACC title.
