Predicting The Top Performers for Virginia’s Matchup vs. Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers are just one day away from their regular-season finale against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Earlier this week, they pulled off a tight 75-70 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but it was not a seamless game for either program. Now approaching their meeting with the Hokies, the Cavaliers know a lot is riding on the line.

"Obviously, Virginia Tech's a good team. They're playing for positioning within the conference and obviously the NCAA Tournament as well," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference. "And so we had a three-overtime crazy game with them. And so we want to focus on doing our best and getting prepared for them. Sending our seniors off in a good way and then, you know, turning the page and getting ready for the conference tournament. We're excited about the opportunity coming up on Saturday."

Ahead of the matchup, let's take a look at who we expect to be the top-performing Cavaliers this weekend. These are players who are expected to be productive and physical on the court.

Thijs De Ridder

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Of course, first-year forward Thijs De Ridder is likely to be a key major contributing factor. Right now, he is averaging 16 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 51.8% from the floor. He is ranked 13th in points in the ACC and 16th in rebounds.

De Ridder has consistently led Virginia throughout most of its games this season, so it's unlikely that he will drop during his final matchup. Now, that doesn't mean that he's expected to have his most productive meeting, but he should be one of the leading factors.

Johann Grünloh

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh and Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh is on the rise in recent games after experiencing a bit of a drought midseason. During his latest matchup against Wake Forest, the 7'0" freshman led UVA in rebounds (nine), while posting 12 points and three blocks, shooting 80.0% from the floor.

Grünloh is young, and despite him sputtering earlier in the season, he is bringing more confidence to the court in recent games—this is paying off quite well.

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Considering Ugonna Onyenso continues to lead the conference in blocks (2.6), if he can post similar results on Saturday, the Hoos should be in good hands. So far this season, Onyenso is averaging six points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, shooting 54.0%.

His ability on defense is something to be admired, and it's undoubtedly his greatest asset with the Cavaliers. Virginia Tech may not be the most threatening team in the ACC this year, but Onyenso's defensive prowess will still be needed during this matchup.