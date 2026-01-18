Virginia Receives Commitment From Former South Carolina OL Ryan Brubaker

Virginia maintains its red-hot Saturday with its fifth addition of the day. This one comes from the trenches and from the SEC with Ryan Brubaker, who committed to the Cavaliers. He is just the second offensive lineman the Cavaiers have gotten out of the portal.

When you look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF), he puts together an impressive pass block grade of 73.7. In each of the past two years, he has produced at least a 70 pass block grade. When he has played and been able to be on the field, Brubaker has been a competent player and starter.

In terms of the offensive line, Virginia has stayed active and landed several prospects to bolster the trenches. Alex Payne has the most upside, being only a freshman and a former four-star prospect. The only downside is that Brubaker has dealt with injury throughout his collegiate career. He missed time during his redshirt freshman and redshirt senior seasons. He gives the Hoos much-needed depth and a player who has played time in the sport. Experience is invaluable, and it will help the Cavaliers get back to an ACC title game.

Here is more on Brubaker from his South Carolina bio.

2025 (Redshirt Junior)

Missed all of spring drills and the start of fall camp with an injury… was finally able to return to practice and appeared briefly in the Coastal Carolina game late in the season.

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Reserve offensive lineman who backed up center Vershon Lee… saw limited action in five contests, the first of his career… appeared in games against Kentucky, LSU, Akron, Wofford and Clemson… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll… recognized as the Harold White GPA Award winner for the offense at the 2024 Garnet & Black Spring Game.

2023 (Redshirt Freshman)

Second-year player who suffered a right knee injury that required surgery… missed the entire season… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2022 (Freshman)

True freshman offensive lineman… did not see any game action… redshirted… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Virginia is now near 30 commitments for the 2026 cycle and ranks as one of the top teams in the ACC in the portal. Head coach Tony Elliot has been aggressive and continued to bolster the roster. It’s been a good retool for the Cavaliers, and they are making a statement with what they are doing in the offseason.

More Virginia News:

•How to Watch No. 16 Virginia vs SMU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Where Is UVA in the Latest NET and KenPom Rankings After Win Over Louisville?

•Virginia Basketball's Latest Stock Report After Clinching Victory Over Louisville

•The Good, Bad and Ugly of Virginia Basketball's Close Win Over Louisville