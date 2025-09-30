Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Crucial ACC Road Matchup Against Louisville

Taking a look at how the Hoo's roster has shifted heading into Week Six

Jake Aiello

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia and Louisville are both coming off great ACC wins heading into Week Six. UVA secured one of the their best wins as a program history, taking down No. 8 Florida State, earning themselves their first ranking since 2019. Louisville stormed back from a second-half deficit to stun the Pitt Panthers on the road.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Hoo's have now released their official depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

TE

Sage Ennis or Dakota Twitty

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Tyshawn Wyatt or Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson or Landon Danley

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner

Caleb Hardy

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup #1

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Silbeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Offensive Line Updates

Center Brady Wilson is still listed on the depth chart as a starter after not playing last week against FSU. The interesting note here is that head coach Tony Elliott told the media today that Wilson was out another week, so it is unclear why he is listed as a starter. Elliott said he is a week away from returning, which means the offensive line will most likely do the same shuffle job they did last week. Starting guard Drake Metcalf made the switch to center while backup Kevin Wigenton II filled the vacated right guard slot.

Wigenton II is a formidable piece that can slide into the starting lineup. The senior is one of the largest lineman on the Hoo's roster at a whopping 6'5" and 335 lbs. The New Jersey native also has played in 24 games over his career between Illinois, Michigan State and Virginia. Wigenton II's got the most burn at MSU between 2022-23.

Morris Is Good To Go

Hoo's quarterback Chandler Morris looked to suffer a minor hand injury in the game this past week. Virginia's coaching staff opted to depend on the run for the rest of that drive but Morris was able to make more throws down the stretch.

Morris' did not look too affected by the injury when it happened or for the remainder of the game but it was a concern given how impactful and important Morris is to this offense and the team, in general.

Morris shocked FSU with another immensely productive showing as the Virginia signal caller, accounting for five total scores. The outing earned Morris ACC Player of the Week honors alongside eight other players including defensive lineman Mitchell Melton and defensive back Ja'Son Prevard.

Backfield Getting Healthy

Virginia, Virginia Football, Virginia Cavalier
Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Noah Vaughn (28) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jaylen Jones (15) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Rough news to hear for the rest of the ACC. Tony Elliott told the media running back Noah Vaughn is set to practice this entire week ahead of the Louisville game. It is not a promise that the underclassman will appear in this weekend's matchup, but it is a good sign since he has been out multiple weeks with an ankle sprain.

If Virginia can get Vaughn back, it is just another piece to fit into their monster rushing attack. It is bad enough for opposing defenses that Virginia already has J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Xavier Brown at their disposal. Now, adding their fourth back into the mix could make stopping their run game even harder if they can keep switching up looks and speed to keep the defense on their heels.

Vaughn was averaging over seven yards per rush, including a huge 12.6 yards per attempt against William & Mary, before he got hurt in the second half.

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football