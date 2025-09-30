Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Crucial ACC Road Matchup Against Louisville
Virginia and Louisville are both coming off great ACC wins heading into Week Six. UVA secured one of the their best wins as a program history, taking down No. 8 Florida State, earning themselves their first ranking since 2019. Louisville stormed back from a second-half deficit to stun the Pitt Panthers on the road.
Ahead of Saturday's game, the Hoo's have now released their official depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
TE
Sage Ennis or Dakota Twitty
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Tyshawn Wyatt or Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson or Landon Danley
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup #1
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Silbeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Offensive Line Updates
Center Brady Wilson is still listed on the depth chart as a starter after not playing last week against FSU. The interesting note here is that head coach Tony Elliott told the media today that Wilson was out another week, so it is unclear why he is listed as a starter. Elliott said he is a week away from returning, which means the offensive line will most likely do the same shuffle job they did last week. Starting guard Drake Metcalf made the switch to center while backup Kevin Wigenton II filled the vacated right guard slot.
Wigenton II is a formidable piece that can slide into the starting lineup. The senior is one of the largest lineman on the Hoo's roster at a whopping 6'5" and 335 lbs. The New Jersey native also has played in 24 games over his career between Illinois, Michigan State and Virginia. Wigenton II's got the most burn at MSU between 2022-23.
Morris Is Good To Go
Hoo's quarterback Chandler Morris looked to suffer a minor hand injury in the game this past week. Virginia's coaching staff opted to depend on the run for the rest of that drive but Morris was able to make more throws down the stretch.
Morris' did not look too affected by the injury when it happened or for the remainder of the game but it was a concern given how impactful and important Morris is to this offense and the team, in general.
Morris shocked FSU with another immensely productive showing as the Virginia signal caller, accounting for five total scores. The outing earned Morris ACC Player of the Week honors alongside eight other players including defensive lineman Mitchell Melton and defensive back Ja'Son Prevard.
Backfield Getting Healthy
Rough news to hear for the rest of the ACC. Tony Elliott told the media running back Noah Vaughn is set to practice this entire week ahead of the Louisville game. It is not a promise that the underclassman will appear in this weekend's matchup, but it is a good sign since he has been out multiple weeks with an ankle sprain.
If Virginia can get Vaughn back, it is just another piece to fit into their monster rushing attack. It is bad enough for opposing defenses that Virginia already has J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, and Xavier Brown at their disposal. Now, adding their fourth back into the mix could make stopping their run game even harder if they can keep switching up looks and speed to keep the defense on their heels.
Vaughn was averaging over seven yards per rush, including a huge 12.6 yards per attempt against William & Mary, before he got hurt in the second half.