Virginia Cavaliers Climb Latest CFP Rankings Ahead of Rivalry Matchup
Now gearing up to face Virginia Tech for the regular-season finale, it will be interesting to see if the Virginia Cavaliers can reach the same level of momentum they had before their bye week. When they were pinned up against Duke, the Cavaliers played one of their most complete games of the year.
With the meeting just a few days away, UVA found a new home in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. Now landing at No. 18, what are three takeaways from their placement?
Tony Elliott Isn’t Worried About Rankings
UVA head coach Tony Elliott has made it clear throughout the season that he is not one to fixate on the rankings. His primary concern is completing the task at hand — winning every game they enter. So far, they have lost only two matchups, one against NC State (35-31) and another against Wake Forest (16-9). Throughout the season, Elliott has encouraged his players to avoid focusing on stats and rankings, and it looks like that has been paying off for UVA.
"Yeah, I don't know what the stats are. I really don't know what the tiebreaker is for the conference championship. I don't know where we're ranked. I really don't look at that stuff because again, at the end of the day, all that matters is finding a way to win. And that's the focus. And there's so much that goes into that process of preparation that you really don't have time, right?
If I'm over here worrying about what the stats are, then I'm missing an opportunity to study more tape on their left guard to see does he give you any tips for run-pass, right? That's less time being able to watch to see if I can get a tip on when the crack toss is coming. So those are the kind of things that I focus on as opposed to the stats because at the end of the day, why’s that matters? Wins and losses, right? And that's what we're focused on."
UVA Must Win This Weekend
Virginia has the ACC Championship within arm's reach. If they come out on top over Virginia Tech, they will have secured their spot. After playing such a spectacular season overall, dropping this game would be utterly disappointing for the Cavaliers. They will have to prove themselves by clinching another win, and this is their final opportunity to do so.
UVA Is Silencing Skeptics
The Cavaliers were not projected to be as productive as they have been this season. Prior to their campaign, head coach Tony Elliott was in the hot seat — suspicions loomed as to whether or not he had what it takes to lead his team to the ACC Championship. Now, he is just one game away from beating all odds and inching closer to the College Football Playoff, to which he stated during his latest press conference:
"I don't know if we've got enough time to go through everything. But just super proud of the staff and the players and their commitment level. I think that's what it comes down to. Because early on, there were probably some days when people couldn't see the vision.
Or the vision was very, very blurry. Or they didn't trust that the vision could really come to light. But they showed up every single day. And so I think to really sum it up is commitment and people showing up every single day and working even when they couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. And so now if we're able to take care of business on Saturday and earn a right to be in Charlotte, just be full circle moment for the program."