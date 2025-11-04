Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Eleven Matchup vs Wake Forest
The college football season is now in week eleven, and the Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their next contest against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
UVA is still favored to win the matchup, landing as a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 48.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Various projections have Virginia winning their week eleven game, but there is always room for an unexpected upset, as seen throughout this season. With their matchup coming up, Virginia has officially released their updated depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
SS
Devil Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijh Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Jayden Thomas
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
UVA Continues to Struggle With Injuries
By this time in the season, college football programs across the country are struggling to keep players healthy and cleared to play; this is no different for the Cavaliers. This week, Elliott stated that he's hopeful for offensive lineman Ben York to be able to compete this weekend, but there is more uncertainty revolving around running back Noah Vaughn and wide receiver Jayden Thomas. Their ability to play seems to be up in the air at this time, but the Cavaliers have shown their ability to step in and fill the gaps at any given point.
Big Week for Kam Robinson
Junior linebacker Kam Robinson is undoubtedly one of UVA's greatest assets this year. His 2025 stats speak for themselves — 54 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two pick-sixes. His latest pick-six took place during week ten when he returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown as time dwindled with 34 seconds on the clock. This was his second pick-six this year, and it was his third in his collegiate career. According to Preston Willett of The Sabre, Robinson is the only Power-4 player who has recorded two pick-sixes this season.
Considering his stunning performance last week, it doesn't come as a major surprise that he was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for a third time this season. Per Virginia Sports, he is now the only player in UVA history to earn this title three times in the same year. Robinson hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and with the end of the regular season looming, it will be interesting to see if he can finish his remaining matchups with the same level of momentum. Pressure is certainly on for Robinson entering the Virginia-Wake Forest matchup, but he is not one to give in.
UVA's week elevent kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 at Scott Stadium. Will the Cavaliers bring their record to 9-1 this weekend?
