Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Eleven Matchup vs Wake Forest

How is Virginia's depth chart looking for its week eleven matchup against Wake Forest?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) (obscured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) (obscured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The college football season is now in week eleven, and the Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their next contest against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

UVA is still favored to win the matchup, landing as a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 48.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Various projections have Virginia winning their week eleven game, but there is always room for an unexpected upset, as seen throughout this season. With their matchup coming up, Virginia has officially released their updated depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

TE

Sage Ennis

John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley or Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner

Caleb Hardy

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles

SS

Devil Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijh Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

Jayden Thomas

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

UVA Continues to Struggle With Injuries

A man in a navy blue hoodie that says "Virginia" wearing a blue hat and black headset while standing in front of players
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott on the field in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

By this time in the season, college football programs across the country are struggling to keep players healthy and cleared to play; this is no different for the Cavaliers. This week, Elliott stated that he's hopeful for offensive lineman Ben York to be able to compete this weekend, but there is more uncertainty revolving around running back Noah Vaughn and wide receiver Jayden Thomas. Their ability to play seems to be up in the air at this time, but the Cavaliers have shown their ability to step in and fill the gaps at any given point.

Big Week for Kam Robinson

A football player in a white jersey wearing a white headband.
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Junior linebacker Kam Robinson is undoubtedly one of UVA's greatest assets this year. His 2025 stats speak for themselves — 54 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two pick-sixes. His latest pick-six took place during week ten when he returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown as time dwindled with 34 seconds on the clock. This was his second pick-six this year, and it was his third in his collegiate career. According to Preston Willett of The Sabre, Robinson is the only Power-4 player who has recorded two pick-sixes this season.

Considering his stunning performance last week, it doesn't come as a major surprise that he was named ACC Linebacker of the Week for a third time this season. Per Virginia Sports, he is now the only player in UVA history to earn this title three times in the same year. Robinson hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and with the end of the regular season looming, it will be interesting to see if he can finish his remaining matchups with the same level of momentum. Pressure is certainly on for Robinson entering the Virginia-Wake Forest matchup, but he is not one to give in.

UVA's week elevent kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 at Scott Stadium. Will the Cavaliers bring their record to 9-1 this weekend?

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

