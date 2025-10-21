Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Nine Matchup vs UNC
Virginia is approaching its week nine matchup against North Carolina on Saturday. UVA is experiencing quite the hot streak, having won its last five games, two of which were stunning upsets over Florida State and Louisville. Their latest victory came over the weekend after they defeated Washington State 22-20. The score was closer than they would have preferred, but as head coach Tony Elliott has reiterated time and time again, a win is a win. Ultimately, claiming victory will require all hands on deck — it has to be the Cavaliers' primary focus.
"... There won't be a whole lot of yelling, because me yelling and just trying to create energy is not going to get it done. This is a decision. It's going to take a decision from everyone in this room to go fight for what it is that you want," Elliott firmly stated during his recent media appearance on Saturday.
With their next matchup just a few short days away, the Cavaliers have now officially released their depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carte
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Jayden Thomas
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
John Rogers Steps Up, Dakota Twitty Out
One of the most prominent storylines to pay attention to is John Rogers appearing on the depth chart while Dakota Twitty remains off due to his lower leg injury. With Twitty out, Rogers will have some big shoes to fill. Prior to Twitty's injury, he landed a career-high of 11 receptions and 129 yards. Fortunately, Elliott appears very confident in Rogers' ability.
He explained, "... So John's a guy that I've said, you know, for a long time that he's very, very talented. And I think you see kind of speed and the difference he can make, and it's just a function of, you know, consistently putting forth the work in practice so that everybody can trust him in that situation. But sometimes you've got to grow up on the field. And I thought he did grow up for us tonight and made some huge plays not just in the game, but there in overtime."
Will Ja'son Prevard Continue to Rise?
It's become clear that junior defensive back Ja'son Prevard has been quite an explosive player on the field this season, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He has a clear knack for making game-changing plays, but there is still plenty of development that he needs to experience.
As Elliott stated during his latest postgame press conference:
"...he's [Prevard] been huge. He's made some really big plays and he knows that I feel like he's got more in the tank and I think he's, you know, each week he's getting better and he still has a ton of room to grow, but he just finds a way to make plays and we need him to be able to do that and I think he's starting to kind of create some energy and some confidence for the rest of the guys on defense to kind of follow suit and try to make some plays."
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST. Will UVA be able to continue defending its name?