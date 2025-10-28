Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week Ten Matchup vs California
Virginia is just a few short days away from their week ten matchup against California on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Cavaliers are still on a stellar hot streak, having extended their run to six consecutive wins for a 7-1 record. To date, the only game that they've dropped this season was against NC State when the Wolfpack clinched the 35-31 victory on Sept. 6. Fortunately, this was a non-conference game, so UVA is 4-0 in conference play at the time of this writing.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is currently a 4.5-point favorite to win the matchup, with the over/under set at 52.5. Numerous projections have shown the Cavaliers winning during week ten, but there have been several times in which UVA was projected to lose, yet they still found a way to come out on top.
"I'm confident in the coaches and the players that we got in this program to own the mistakes, get better, and see where we can put together a good plan, have our best week of preparation so we can go chase our best game versus Cal," head coach Tony Elliott said during his week nine postgame press conference.
With their upcoming matchup approaching rather quickly, Virginia has now released their depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthon Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Meltonor Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Jayden Thomas
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Xavier Brown Out, Cam Ross In
While much of this week's depth chart looks similar to previous matchups, there is one stark difference: the absence of running back Xavier Brown is out of the mix. Due to a grueling ACL injury, Brown is now out for the rest of the season — a devastating situation for the Cavaliers. Brown finishes his season with 51 carries for 241 yards and one touchdown.
Although Brown is out, UVA did share the good news that wide receiver Cam Ross is expected to be back on the field this weekend after missing last week's action-packed overtime thriller.
Concern has also been raised regarding the health of quarterback Chandler Morris, but he appears to be eligible to play again this weekend. As Elliott explicitly stated in the press conference:
"I mean, it's October, getting ready to go into November, and none of these guys are 100% healthy. They're all dealing with stuff, but he's battling, and you know, I think that we all know that the shoulder, you know, got hurt early, and that's something that's going to linger. I think back to like Tony Muskett. The same thing happened to Tony Muskett early in the season. And it's just something that you have to battle through throughout the course of the season. But he's a warrior, man. He's going to do everything he possibly can to be ready to go. And I know that at the end of the day, there's nobody in that locker room who wants to play their best more than Chandler. And so I'm excited to see how these guys respond as we get ready for a different week of preparation going out to Cal.”
Indeed, at this point in the season, most programs are grappling wit injuries left and right. UVA plays hard right up until the end, so still having the company of their leaders on the field truly shows that the season is on their side.