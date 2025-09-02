Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart For Week Two Matchup Against NC State

Virginia's depth chart has been released for the upcoming game against NC State on Saturday

Jackson Caudell

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Virginia Football is preparing for their week two game against NC State and ahead of what is a non-conference game against a conference opponent, the Cavaliers have released their depth chart.

Week Two Depth Chart

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws the ball to Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) during the second quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kam Courtney

TE

Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Jack Witmer

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Terrell Jones

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Landon Danley

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner

LC

Jordan Robinson or Donovan Platt

RC

Emmanuel Karnley

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicolas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

The biggest news is that quarterback Chandler Morris seems to be good to go for Saturday's game vs the Wolfpack. Morris was playing well in the opener vs Coastal Carolina, but had to exit in the third quarter. However, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said that right tackle Wallace Unamba is still uncertain to play.

Big Storylines for Saturday

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates after a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There was not a more exciting player on the field Saturday in Charlottesville than wide receiver Cam Ross.

In his Cavalier debut, Cam Ross accounted for 224 all-purpose yards (124 receiving, 100 KOR), which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. His kickoff return TD matched that of the longest in school history and is the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Cavalier since Joe Reed did so against Duke in 2019. The 100-yard return is one of five in program history, with the last by Reed against William & Mary in 2019.

Ross collected his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of his career. His four career 100-yard receiving performances lead all players on UVA’s 2025 roster.

Head coach Tony Elliott could not have been happier with the performance that Ross had and he said he saw it early in camp:

"You know, a couple, a couple days into practice, you saw that that one, he's a, he's a football player, like he's got really, really good football instincts. He's got a great skill set as a receiver. And you felt like, based on what you saw in film from JMU last year, and then the validation of the short area quickness, that he would he would be able to make some plays for you. So just super excited for him. He's a guy that just came in and worked and maybe some of the other guys might have been more talked about in terms of their transition coming in the door, but he's just, he's just a workman. He reminds me a lot of Malik, and I said that before. They're different, and he's got a long way to go, obviously, because Malik did some, some, some exceptional things here, but he's kind of cut from the same cloth. You just see his ability as a football player and also as a return guy, it doesn't say much, very quiet. He just shows up every single day and goes to work."

If Ross can continue his hot start, UVA has a chance to win this game.

Virginia's defense held Coastal Carolina to only seven points this past Saturday, but this is going to be a completely different test. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey is one of the ACC's most underrated quarterbacks and he has a talented group of weapons around him. UVA was able to stop the run against Coastal, but will have to be better at pressuring the quarterback and creating havoc plays. If they can, I like their chances to win on Saturday.

