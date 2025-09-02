Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart For Week Two Matchup Against NC State
Virginia Football is preparing for their week two game against NC State and ahead of what is a non-conference game against a conference opponent, the Cavaliers have released their depth chart.
Week Two Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kam Courtney
TE
Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Wallace Unamba
Jack Witmer
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Terrell Jones
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Landon Danley
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
LC
Jordan Robinson or Donovan Platt
RC
Emmanuel Karnley
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
The biggest news is that quarterback Chandler Morris seems to be good to go for Saturday's game vs the Wolfpack. Morris was playing well in the opener vs Coastal Carolina, but had to exit in the third quarter. However, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said that right tackle Wallace Unamba is still uncertain to play.
Big Storylines for Saturday
There was not a more exciting player on the field Saturday in Charlottesville than wide receiver Cam Ross.
In his Cavalier debut, Cam Ross accounted for 224 all-purpose yards (124 receiving, 100 KOR), which included a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. His kickoff return TD matched that of the longest in school history and is the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Cavalier since Joe Reed did so against Duke in 2019. The 100-yard return is one of five in program history, with the last by Reed against William & Mary in 2019.
Ross collected his fourth 100-yard receiving performance of his career. His four career 100-yard receiving performances lead all players on UVA’s 2025 roster.
Head coach Tony Elliott could not have been happier with the performance that Ross had and he said he saw it early in camp:
"You know, a couple, a couple days into practice, you saw that that one, he's a, he's a football player, like he's got really, really good football instincts. He's got a great skill set as a receiver. And you felt like, based on what you saw in film from JMU last year, and then the validation of the short area quickness, that he would he would be able to make some plays for you. So just super excited for him. He's a guy that just came in and worked and maybe some of the other guys might have been more talked about in terms of their transition coming in the door, but he's just, he's just a workman. He reminds me a lot of Malik, and I said that before. They're different, and he's got a long way to go, obviously, because Malik did some, some, some exceptional things here, but he's kind of cut from the same cloth. You just see his ability as a football player and also as a return guy, it doesn't say much, very quiet. He just shows up every single day and goes to work."
If Ross can continue his hot start, UVA has a chance to win this game.
Virginia's defense held Coastal Carolina to only seven points this past Saturday, but this is going to be a completely different test. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey is one of the ACC's most underrated quarterbacks and he has a talented group of weapons around him. UVA was able to stop the run against Coastal, but will have to be better at pressuring the quarterback and creating havoc plays. If they can, I like their chances to win on Saturday.