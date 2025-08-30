Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Live Updates | NCAA Football
The Virginia Cavaliers host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to open up the 2025 season on Saturday evening at Scott Stadium. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis from the contest. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page.
Virginia 0, Coastal Carolina 0 | First Quarter
3:04 Q1
Virginia kicks off the drive with back-to-back run plays. After that Virginia picks up a false start as the penalties continue to pile up. On second down, Morris nearly is picked off after trying to throw into a tight window. On third, Morris is unable to find anyone. Virginia goes three and out. Sparks delivers a 57 yard punt.
5:22 Q1
Virginia picks up a hands to the face penalty to give Coastal a free 15 yards into Virginia territory. Dominic Knicely picks up six on first down before the Hoos nearly pick up an interception but instead forces a field goal. The field goal goes through before an illegal formation penatly by Virginia allows Coastal to continue its drive. Two plays later on a high snap, James Jackson quickly dove on the ball. Virginia takes over.
7:54 Q1
Morris picks up nine yards on first down utilizing his legs. Taylor follows it up with a two-yard first down rush before Xavier Brown bursts for seven yards and then two yards. On third down, the Hoos attempted to run again with Brown but are tackled behind the line of scrimmage. In response, Virginia calls timeout to plan for a fourth down response. Out of the timeout, Jayden Thomas failed to corral the pass resulting in a turnover on downs. Tough start for Virginia.
10:40 Q1
Chants create a fourth and one but two snap infractions forces Coastal to punt it away. Virginia starts on its own 28-yard line.
12:06 Q1
Hoos start the game with three straight carries to J'Mari Taylor which results in 12 yards and a first down. On his first pass, Chandler Morris finds Jahmal Edrine for a strike before a roughing the passer penalty tacks on an additional 15 yards. Morris tries a quarterback keeper on an option but only gains a yard. On third down, Morris is nearly picked off resulting in the Cavaliers attempting a long field goal from Bettridge. Still yet to hit a 50 yarder in a game, Bettridge's field goal comes up short.
15:00 Q1
Virginia receives the ball on the opening kickoff.