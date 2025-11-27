Three X-Factors for Virginia In Its Matchup Against Virginia Tech This Weekend
The Virginia Cavaliers are just two days away from their matchup against Virginia Tech. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers will be playing without their junior linebacker Kam Robinson, but UVA seems to be filling in the gaps rather quickly.
Now standing No. 18 in the College Football Playoff, the Cavaliers are entering their matchup with a slight boost in confidence. Throughout the year, head coach Tony Elliott has been adamant about not focusing on such rankings, but now is the time when they truly start to matter.
With the game starting to creep up, here are three X-Factors who could change the outcome.
QB Chandler Morris
After UVA quarterback Chandler Morris had an injury scare a few weeks ago, having him back on the field is a relief. Regardless of Saturday's outcome, this will be a monumental matchup for Morris as it is his senior year — his last time playing at Scott Stadium.
"Yeah, and he spoke to the team after practice yesterday. I let each one of the captains speak throughout the course of the week, and he talked about the importance of this game, playing in Scott Stadium for the last time, how important that is to him, and to a lot of the guys that have been here before him. It's a game of significance. It's a state championship. It's a rivalry game..."
Throughout the season, Morris has stood as an X-Factor in nearly every matchup he enters. The fate of his team is often in his hands, for better or for worse.
LB Landon Danley
With Robinson sidelined, junior linebacker Landon Danley will need to step up in his place. Elliott has recognized his growth, so as disappointing as it is to have Robinson out, it will be interesting to see how Danley handles the spotlight. During his matchup against Duke, he recorded six defensive tackles and truly started to shine. Will he be able to drive up the momentum once again?
"You saw the last game he played versus Duke. He went right in there, ended up, I think, leading us in tackles or being tied for leading tackles in the game, coming in a reserve role. So it slowed down for him. He understands the process of preparation throughout the course of the week. His keys are becoming a little bit more known to him in terms of you're out there, you're trying to figure everything out. There's a lot of eye discipline that it takes, and you've seen the maturity and the growth from that standpoint."
RB J'Mari Taylor
Running back J'Mari Taylor has been a major contributor in terms of production for Virginia. He currently leads the ACC with 917 rushing yards, making him an imposing player to go against. Over the past several weeks, he has been a topic of discussion, particularly due to his level of tenacity and consistency, which has only helped propel UVA.
"First of all, available. He finds a way to stay healthy. Even though he's banged up a little bit, he is available. And then on Saturday, no matter how he's feeling, he just plays. And then I think his ability has really come to light, especially at this level in this league. His ability to make people miss, his ability to run behind his pads, his ability to have the vision to find the cuts and he's just a competitor. And so being available every single day, he's a competitor, and he enjoys playing football. And he shows up every day ready to work and get back."