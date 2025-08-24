Virginia vs Coastal Carolina Odds: UVA Remains A Big Favorite Heading Into Game Week
Game week has arrived in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers are going to kickoff their 2025 season and they are going to do it against Coastal Carolina. UVA faced the Chanticleers last season and won 43-24 in the only meeting between the two programs. The Cavaliers are hoping to get their season off to a strong start in year four under Tony Elliott.
Big favorites
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia is a 12.5 point favorite at the start of the week and the over/under is currently at 57.5. The Cavaliers are battling some injuries right now, but that has not swayed the line heading into Saturday. This will be one of the most favorable games of the season to UVA.
What will Coastal Carolina look like?
Coastal Carolina has undergone some changes since UVA last saw them, including a change at offensive coordinator. How will the Cavaliers prepare for the Chanticleers? That was something that defensive coordinator John Rudzinski recnetly discussed:
"Yeah, I think you have to always look introspectively first. You got, you got to look at hey in our self scout, what are areas that people potentially want to expose or areas that hey maybe we didn't you know that screen and go or maybe there's a run concept that showed up a few times that we weren't we didn't fit as well as we'd like um so you first look at yourself second piece is, is then uh you know what but like a group like that, golly, you they can do so much you know they got talent, they got talented personnel. They have the ability with their head coach, he's got unbelievable offensive experience matched with the tremendous coordinator. So, you know, we'll have our hands full in preparation, you know, as we really dive into that this weekend."
This will be an interesting test and it won't be the first time that Virginia faces a new coordinator at the start of this season. Rudzinski knows that it could be challenge for the Cavaliers early on:
" Yeah, I think that's every year because you just don't know, particularly early in the season, people's identity, what's really unique is with so many personnel changes throughout college football, you're also trying to evaluate who's going to be the quarterback, which I think really drives what people want to do offensively. From that coordinator standpoint, you have to do some digging, you have to go back a few years sometimes, you have to project, And then you have to be ready for a ton of different contingencies and you know, that's really our job as coaches is to put our guys through tough scenarios and so when they get out there and they see something that maybe we didn't practice or they haven't seen in a few weeks that they're ready, they can you know adapt and and frankly go be able to make plays"
Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
