WATCH: Virginia DC John Rudzinski Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond

Hear from UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski ahead of Saturday's Virginia football season opener
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the UVA defense leading up to the start of the season and to preview the season-opener against Richmond on Saturday. 

Watch the full interview with John Rudzinski in the video below:

