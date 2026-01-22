Way-Too-Early Preview of Virginia Football's 2026 Roster
In this story:
Tony Elliott took some heat when the transfer portal opened due to his lack of progress in bolstering the Virginia Cavaliers' roster. However, he picked up momentum and quickly started to replenish his numbers, plugging each gap one by one.
Now, the Cavaliers are looking like they could reach the same level of success this year, if not more. Elliott was able to acquire some top talent with a wide range of experience, which should serve UVA well.
The Cavaliers have gotten back to work in preparation for their next campaign. Their roster has become more solidified, but of course, there's still room for movement. With that, here is a way-too-early preview of their roster for this fall.
Quarterbacks
- Beau Pribula
- Eli Holstein
- Ely Hamrick
The key here was landing Missouri transfer Beau Pribula, who is expected to start, and Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holstein. Ely Hamrick is an incoming freshman quarterback.
Running Backs
- Solomon Beebe
- Peyton Lewis
- Jekail Middlebrook
This trio is new to UVA, and now that J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee are off the table, the Cavaliers will need these three to hit the ground running. Beebe is coming from UAB, while Lewis is transferring from Tennessee and Middlebrook is transferring from Middle Tennessee.
Wide Receivers
- Demari Carter
- Dylan Cope
- Tyson Davis
- Jahmal Edrine
- Rico Flores Jr.
- Jacquon Gibson
- Da'Shawn Martin
- Jack Rhodes
- Kameron Courtney
- Jahmal Edrine
Returning star receivers Kameron Courtney and Jahmal Edrine are likely going to start, along with UCLA transfer Rico Flores Jr. There is solid depth at this position, and with the incoming transfers, there shouldn't be too much concern here.
Tight Ends
- Connor Cox
- Dakota Twitty
- John Rogers
John Rogers and Dakota Twitty are both returning players, but current sophomore Connor Cox will be heading to Scott Stadium from UNC. Sage Ennis declared for the NFL draft, so he is no longer on the roster.
Offensive Line
- Dylan Biehl (OL)
- Mikey Gildea (OL)
- Luke Hatfield (OL)
- Drake Metcalf (OL)
- Monroe Mills (OL)
- Alex Payne (OL)
- Makilan Thomas (OL)
- McKale Boley (OT)
- Noah Josey (OG)
- Ryan Brubaker (C)
There are also quite a few returning to the OL, including McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf and Monroe Mills. Mills was sidelined during the 2025 season, so having him back should provide a boost to Elliott's program.
Defensive Ends
- Devon Baxter
- Fisher Camac
- Darrion Henry-Young
- Ezekiel Larry
Elliott managed to pull Baxter, Henry-Young and Larry out of the portal this offseason, while Camac will be returning for his fourth year.
Defensive Tackles
- Jonathan Allen
- Anthony Britton
- Jason Hammond
- Bull Richardson
UVA landed a major commitment a few days ago from UAB transfer Jonathan Allen. Hammond, who Elliott praised last year for his ongoing development, will be returning — great news for the program.
Linebackers
- Nnanna Anyanwu
- Dallas Brannon
- Matthew Fobbs-White
- Maddox Marcellus
- Derek Uran
After posting strong results toward the end of his latest campaign, when Kam Robinson became injured, watching Maddox Marcellus head to the portal was frustrating. Fortunately, he withdrew and will be with UVA for at least another year. He is likely going to be one of the key game-changers.
Safeties
- Jaylen Jones
- Ethan Minter
- Christian Ellis
Minter is the only returning safety this year. Jones and Ellis both transferred from Georgia State and Virginia Tech, respectively.
Cornerbacks
- Omillio Agard
- Isaiah Harris
- Justin Ross
Harris is an incoming freshman, while Agard and Ross are transferring to Virginia. Wisconsin transfer and former Navy cornerback Agard and Harris are bringing experience and skill to the field to help fill in the gaps.
Special Teams
- Will Bettridge(K)
- Daniel Sparks (P)
- Wyatt Rubinoff (LS)
Having Bettridge and Sparks staying with the Cavaliers will be beneficial, and having Rubinoff from New Hampshire bringing fresh eyes and experience is only going to help.