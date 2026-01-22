Way-Too-Early Preview of Virginia Football's 2026 Roster

Tony Elliott took some heat when the transfer portal opened due to his lack of progress in bolstering the Virginia Cavaliers' roster. However, he picked up momentum and quickly started to replenish his numbers, plugging each gap one by one.

Now, the Cavaliers are looking like they could reach the same level of success this year, if not more. Elliott was able to acquire some top talent with a wide range of experience, which should serve UVA well.

The Cavaliers have gotten back to work in preparation for their next campaign. Their roster has become more solidified, but of course, there's still room for movement. With that, here is a way-too-early preview of their roster for this fall.

Quarterbacks

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) passes during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

- Beau Pribula

- Eli Holstein

- Ely Hamrick

The key here was landing Missouri transfer Beau Pribula, who is expected to start, and Pittsburgh transfer Eli Holstein. Ely Hamrick is an incoming freshman quarterback.

Running Backs

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers running back Solomon Beebe (11) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

- Solomon Beebe

- Peyton Lewis

- Jekail Middlebrook

This trio is new to UVA, and now that J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee are off the table, the Cavaliers will need these three to hit the ground running. Beebe is coming from UAB, while Lewis is transferring from Tennessee and Middlebrook is transferring from Middle Tennessee.

Wide Receivers

Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

- Demari Carter

- Dylan Cope

- Tyson Davis

- Jahmal Edrine

- Rico Flores Jr.

- Jacquon Gibson

- Da'Shawn Martin

- Jack Rhodes

Returning star receivers Kameron Courtney and Jahmal Edrine are likely going to start, along with UCLA transfer Rico Flores Jr. There is solid depth at this position, and with the incoming transfers, there shouldn't be too much concern here.

Tight Ends

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) celebrates with Cavaliers tight end Dakota Twitty (9) after catching a touchdown pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

- Connor Cox

- Dakota Twitty

- John Rogers

John Rogers and Dakota Twitty are both returning players, but current sophomore Connor Cox will be heading to Scott Stadium from UNC. Sage Ennis declared for the NFL draft, so he is no longer on the roster.

Offensive Line

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

- Dylan Biehl (OL)

- Mikey Gildea (OL)

- Luke Hatfield (OL)

- Drake Metcalf (OL)

- Monroe Mills (OL)

- Alex Payne (OL)

- Makilan Thomas (OL)

- McKale Boley (OT)

- Noah Josey (OG)

- Ryan Brubaker (C)

There are also quite a few returning to the OL, including McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf and Monroe Mills. Mills was sidelined during the 2025 season, so having him back should provide a boost to Elliott's program.

Defensive Ends

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

- Devon Baxter

- Fisher Camac

- Darrion Henry-Young

- Ezekiel Larry

Elliott managed to pull Baxter, Henry-Young and Larry out of the portal this offseason, while Camac will be returning for his fourth year.

Defensive Tackles

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Jason Hammond (91) and Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Fisher Anderson (74) attempt to recover a fumble by Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (15) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

- Jonathan Allen

- Anthony Britton

- Jason Hammond

- Bull Richardson

UVA landed a major commitment a few days ago from UAB transfer Jonathan Allen. Hammond, who Elliott praised last year for his ongoing development, will be returning — great news for the program.

Linebackers

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) celebrates with linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Nnanna Anyanwu

- Dallas Brannon

- Matthew Fobbs-White

- Maddox Marcellus

- Derek Uran

After posting strong results toward the end of his latest campaign, when Kam Robinson became injured, watching Maddox Marcellus head to the portal was frustrating. Fortunately, he withdrew and will be with UVA for at least another year. He is likely going to be one of the key game-changers.

Safeties

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) scores a touchdown as Virginia Cavaliers safety Ethan Minter (30) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

- Jaylen Jones

- Ethan Minter

- Christian Ellis

Minter is the only returning safety this year. Jones and Ellis both transferred from Georgia State and Virginia Tech, respectively.

Cornerbacks

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard (6) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Omillio Agard

- Isaiah Harris

- Justin Ross

Harris is an incoming freshman, while Agard and Ross are transferring to Virginia. Wisconsin transfer and former Navy cornerback Agard and Harris are bringing experience and skill to the field to help fill in the gaps.

Special Teams

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge (41) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Will Bettridge(K)

- Daniel Sparks (P)

- Wyatt Rubinoff (LS)

Having Bettridge and Sparks staying with the Cavaliers will be beneficial, and having Rubinoff from New Hampshire bringing fresh eyes and experience is only going to help.

