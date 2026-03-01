LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs VCU Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
RHP John Paone (0-0, 4.72 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 11 SO) is getting the start today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up today:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. RF Zach Jackson
7. 3B Aiden Harris
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. C Noah Jouras
Since the start of the 2021 season, Virginia is now 41-7 in February. Head Coach Chris Pollard matches Brian O’Connor’s 9-1 start in 2004 for the best start in a UVA head coaching tenure in program history. Dating back to last season, Virginia is riding a 15-game home winning streak—the longest current streak by a Power Four school.
Saturday’s walk-off was UVA’s first of the season and the second during the 15-game home win streak. UVA starter Max Stammel tied his career-high with five strikeouts in a career-long outing of 4.2 innings pitched.
