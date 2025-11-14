What are the Top X-Factors For Virginia In Their Big Week 12 Game vs Duke?
The Virginia Cavaliers are one day away from their week twelve matchup against Duke. Pressure is rising as the Cavaliers seek redemption after their 16-9 loss to Wake Forest last week.
With the loss behind them, the Cavaliers are now looking to seek redemption and secure another win over Duke. UVA holds a 41-34 record over the Blue Devils and has won eight of the last nine matchups against Duke. Despite this, projections do not have Virginia coming out on top, but this could certainly result in another upset. Heading into the matchup, there are some major X-Factors that could change the trajectory of the game, for better or for worse.
QB Chandler Morris and Daniel Kaelin
When Virginia released its initial availability report for this weekend, Chandler Morris had his name stamped under the "questionable" category. The starting quarterback exited his week eleven matchup in pain, requiring head coach Tony Elliott to put sophomore Daniel Kaelin on the field in his place.
At the time of this writing, it still isn't clear if Morris will play tomorrow, but if he is forced to sit out, Kaelin will have another opportunity to clock some time. Last week, the sophomore completed 18-of-28 passes for 145 yards. He was put in a challenging predicament with immense weight on his shoulders. Although UVA ultimately fell to the Demon Deacons, Elliott commended him for his work on the field during his latest press conference:
"...he did what he needed to do to get us in those positions, right, considering the circumstances. Now we all have to do better to support him. And even if that's Chandler (Morris) in there, we all have to do better to support them and see, we cannot make it where it comes down to that situation at the end of the game. But nonetheless, he jumped in there, battled back, and thought he made some good throws. I thought he got the ball to the guys he was supposed to get the ball to, to convert some."
RB J'Mari Taylor
If there's any player that stands as a consistent X-Factor, it's J'Mari Taylor, who currently leads the pack in rushing yards (784). So far this season, he has recorded 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate years, the star senior has largely been a determining factor in the outcome of matchups, and it can't be denied that his efforts this year have played a large role in UVA's success.
"Yeah, he's the kind of guy that we have to help by maybe putting a different color jersey on him certain days out of the week so that he doesn't take any unnecessary contact. But he's a go kind of guy. I mean, he's going to go," Elliott stated during his week eleven media appearance. "He loves to play. He loves his teammates. He's a great team guy. He loves to compete, and he likes to be challenged, too. He got challenged in the game. I kind of put on my running back coach hat during the game."
The Virginia-Duke matchup is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, with kickoff taking place at 3:30 p.m. EST in North Carolina.