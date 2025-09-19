What Kam Robinson's Return Means for Virginia's Defense On Saturday
One of the most impactful starters on the UVA defense is back against Stanford this week. Kam Robinson missed the first three games on Virginia's schedule after getting injured at the beginning of camp. Robinson finally has the green light to return to the Hoos just in time for the start of ACC play against Stanford this weekend.
Improved Tackling
Robinson has shown he is an absolute tackling machine. Last season, the Virginia native led the team in sacks per game (0.45) and was second in total tackles per game (5.8) behind only current New Orleans Saints' defensive back Jonas Sanker.
The season before, the freshman All-American led all ACC defenders with 71 total tackles. His 12 tackles against William & Mary that season were the most by a UVA freshman linebacker since Ahmad Brooks collected a dozen of his own all the way back in 2003.
Robinson will continue to fill gaps and blows up holes for this Virginia defense.
Freak Of Nature
Not only does Robinson have the motor to be a successful linebacker and tackler, but he also has the measurements that scouts drool over at the college and NFL level.
At 6'2" and 230 lbs, Robinson's length and size is around average for professional Mike linebackers. Robinson's build is similar to San Francisco 49er Fred Warner and Super Bowl champion Zack Baun of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Robinson was also one of two Cavaliers named to Bruce Feldman's 101 College Football Freak List. According to Feldman, Robinson vertical jumped 34 inches and logged a shuttle time of 4.27 this offseason.
These numbers stack up extremely well to his NFL counterparts as well. According to NFL Savant, the average vertical for an inside linebacker comes in below Robinson's mark at 33.5 inches. His shuttle time would have been tied for fourth best in his position group in this past year's Draft Combine.
Not only are the measurements impressive. Head coach Tony Elliott explained just how valuable Robinson is when he actually straps it up.
"I think the film speaks for itself. You just go watch him play and he's a very, very fast - very instinctual violent guy that can run sideline to sideline. You get a very dynamic athlete back at the linebacker position."
Beefing Up Run Defense
Robinson comes back to a UVA defense that has not been the most effective at stopping the run. While their offense ranks near the top of the conference, their run-stopping effort is more middle-of-the-pack.
The Hoos allow 122 rushing yards per game through three weeks. Plus, Virginia's defense was not able to stop the only ACC-caliber running back they have faced so far in Hollywood Smothers. The NC State back ran all over Virginia, averaging over eight yards per attempt and finding the end zone twice.
Robinson's speed and power alongside defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter's immovabel presence at the line of scrimmage should throw a wrench in Stanford's run-heavy offensive scheme.