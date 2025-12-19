What Virginia Can Expect From Missouri With Matt Zollers at Quarterback

Now that Missouri Tigers starting quarterback Beau Pribula has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal, the Virginia Cavaliers' plan of attack shifted. Ahead of his shocking announcement, the Cavaliers were preparing to face Pribula, but now they need to re-evaluate their competition.

Instead of facing Pribula, the Tigers appear to be turning toward their 6-foot-4, 214-pound freshman Matt Zollers to step up at quarterback. This is the only logical option, and Missouri's head coach Eli Drinkwitz has expressed the utmost confidence in his rising star throughout the season. Now could be his time to shine, but what would this mean for the Cavaliers?

What To Expect From Zollers

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Matt Zollers (5) throws a pass to tight end Jordon Harris (86) during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Zollers was a highly touted recruit ahead of his freshman year, making him an enticing candidate for many college football programs across the nation. Fortunately, for the Tigers, he landed in Missouri; this decision is continuing to pay off.

During his 2025 campaign, he completed 35 of 66 passes at 53.0% for 402 yards, recording four touchdowns and one interception. Considering his young age and, at face value, his lack of experience, watching him produce such numbers already is remarkable. With that, Virginia could have a grueling challenge on its hands when it takes on the Tigers' young player.

Zollers has a quarterback toolbox filled with the necessary tools for nearly every situation he may encounter on the field. However, the looming question is whether or not he is ready to use those tools in a bowl game. This is a sink-or-swim situation for the young star, but there's no better time than now to take advantage of the spotlight. Of course, he will have large shoes to fill in the absence of Pribula, but this doesn't mean that the Cavaliers will be let off easy.

Zollers is an efficient player when it comes to running and passing, which could open up trouble for Virginia. Not to mention, his explosive nature is a threat to UVA's defense. While not having to face Pribula was initially a relief for the Cavaliers, they're now facing the new challenge of taking on Zollers. This is largely uncharted territory and will require the Cavaliers to stay on their toes if they want to clinch their eleventh win of the season.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup is scheduled for Dec. 27, with kickoff taking place at 7:30 p.m. EST in Jacksonville, Fla. Will Virginia have what it takes to come out on top?

