Training camp is coming up soon — and barring any changes, Virginia’s season opener against NC State is now fewer than 80 days from kicking off.

But before lineups are finalized and the Cavalier Marching Band blares its tunes, June is a great time to start taking distant looks at Virginia’s opponents. Going in chronological order, that means the Wolfpack are first up.

Recent history

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) prepares to throw the football during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Virginia is on a four-game losing streak against NC State dating back to 2018. The most recent outing against the ACC rival, a 35-31 Cavaliers loss, was an offensive frenzy. Both J’Mari Taylor and Hollywood Smothers rushed for at least 140 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers outpaced the Wolfpack in total yards (514 to 416), but ultimately a late interception by Chandler Morris won the day for NC State. Had Morris added a little more juice and not slightly underthrown the pass, Virginia would probably have won. It was a strange game, back before the Cavalier defense became dominant.

The previous matchup before then, in 2023, was also a notable one. Brennan Armstrong was quarterbacking — for the Wolfpack, not Virginia — and receiver KC Concepcion caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion later transferred to Texas A&M and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2026.

However, the 2023 game was most known for a series of costly penalties that sunk the Cavaliers. Anthony Colandrea celebrated with his helmet off, James Jackson hit the long snapper on a field goal attempt and Virginia was handed a home loss despite a strong day from Malik Washington.

The NC State files

Just like 2025, the Wolfpack are led by star quarterback CJ Bailey — a dual-threat, dynamic playmaker who is difficult to contain. There is also another wrinkle. The Virginia-NC State matchup is always intriguing because offensive coordinator Des Kitchings was with the Wolfpack from 2012 to 2019. He spent seven seasons with current NC State Coach Dave Doeren in Raleigh, N.C.

These two offenses have some similarities on a basic level. Both teams utilize a pro-style, spread offense in which the offensive line and run game are paramount. In these systems, outside receivers can often take advantage of single-high looks from opposing defenses.

In the transfer portal, the Wolfpack lost Smothers, left tackle Jacarrius Peak, plus receivers Noah Rogers and Terrell Anderson. The former three players all left for SEC programs, while Anderson departed to Southern California. They also lost tight end Justin Joly to the NFL Draft. Evidently, the Cavaliers are facing a different NC State team than last year. In order to keep up with Virginia’s offense, Bailey will have to step up even more than he already has thus far in his career.

Key matchups

DE Fisher Camac and company versus LT Jimarion McCrimon

To replace Peak, NC State added McCrimon from East Carolina. McCrimon was named Fourth Team Preseason All-AAC (Phil Steele), and the Wolfpack hope he can fill some big shoes as the starting blindside blocker. However, McCrimon will be tested by Camac and Virginia’s veteran pass rush. If McCrimon struggles, Bailey could be forced to run around outside the pocket. That would not hurt NC State too much — but if McCrimon cannot set the edge on left-side runs, the Wolfpack’s offense would be significantly hampered.

Virginia offensive line versus OLB Harvey Dyson

One of NC State’s biggest offseason pickups was Dyson, who helped lead Tulane to the College Football Playoff with 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is a major addition especially given that the Wolfpack as a team only produced 20 sacks last season. NC State will need him to cause havoc. If Dyson cannot generate pressure on an experienced offensive line, then Beau Pribula could have all day to find open receivers downfield.

Additional details

This game was originally going to be Aug. 29 for Week 0 in Brazil — but now that it has been relocated to Charlottesville, it is possible that Virginia’s schedule shifts slightly. The game itself could potentially be moved to Week 1. If the game is kept in Week 0, it would be the only game between two Power Four teams stateside and could feature some sort of pregame show on Grounds. Whenever the game will be, the time has yet to be announced. It should be a pivotal early-season contest.