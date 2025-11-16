Where Did the Virginia Cavaliers Land in This Week’s AP Top 25 Rankings?
The Virginia Cavaliers have redeemed themselves after dropping their week eleven matchup against Wake Forest, now holding a 34-17 victory over Duke. Prior to entering their week twelve contest against the Blue Devils, doubts filled the air regarding the Cavaliers and their ability to secure another upset.
In his postgame press conference, head coach Tony Elliott admitted to feeling nervous prior to the meeting, particularly because of the Blue Devils' defensive front. As Elliott stated, "Yeah, I mean that group, I was a little nervous coming in with Duke's defensive front, and you saw they were disruptive at times in the run game. They forced us to flush the pocket, but they had one of the highest pressure rates or times to pressure in the country, and really, it's just a testament to what those guys up front have shown when they're on all right and they're playing, you know, clean football with great communication."
Despite all odds and the looming anxiety, UVA pulled off a spectacular win — one of their cleanest games yet. As a result, they have started to climb their way up from No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Heading into next week, the Cavaliers now sit at No.19. Had they not lost to the Demon Deacons the week prior, they would surely be ranked higher, but any upward movement is welcomed, even if it's just one spot.
UVA's Offense Played a Major Roll in Top 25 Jump
When the Cavaliers kicked off their 2025 campaign, their offensive unit was on fire. However, that momentum experienced a dip — they have been sputtering quite a bit in recent weeks. Fortunately, things seem to be taking a positive turn for UVA in that department. In fact, their week twelve performance against the Blue Devils was rather impressive.
"So, it was huge to be able to establish the run, and then it was good for the quarterback because he was able to extend some third downs and get us out of some tough situations, and it just breathes confidence, right? And so then the defense goes out and they do their job, and then you get another opportunity to go back out there. So, it was huge to get off to a fast start. That's what we talk about all the time. That's part of our plan to win: a fast start, win the middle eight, and then dominate in the fourth."
The Cavaliers' next matchup is scheduled for Nov. 29 when they take on Virginia Tech for their final regular-season game of 2025.