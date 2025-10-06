Where Does Virginia Stand in the ACC Championship Odds Heading Into Week 7?
Virginia managed to pull off yet another spectacular victory on Saturday, this time taking down Louisville 30-27. In their second consecutive overtime thriller, the Cavaliers shocked the nation once again, ending the gripping matchup with the final touchdown coming from UVA running back J'Mari Taylor.
Now, Virginia owns a 5-1 overall record and is 3-0 in conference play. This is the first time since 2007 that the Cavaliers started 3-0 in the ACC. To further the accolades, this is the first time in program history that UVA has secured back-to-back wins in overtime — an impressive feat in itself.
Their matchup was certainly not without its flaws, as a few seemingly careless mistakes were made, but it was clean enough to come out on top. After such a gripping week of play, the odds in the ACC have inevitably shifted. Following UVA's colossal victory, where do they stand in the ACC Championship odds at this time?
ACC Championship Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia has the third-best odds to take home the ACC title. Miami and Georgia Tech remain the top two contenders, respectively. UVA has been full of pleasant surprises so far this season, so it's not a major shock that they've climbed up in the odds. Here's how things look heading into Week 7:
1. Miami -210
2. Georgia Tech +550
3. Virginia +850
4. Duke +1300
5. SMU +1900
6. Louisville +4500
7. Pittsburgh +6500
8. Clemson +12500
9. California +15000
10. Florida State +15000
11. NC State +30000
12. North Carolina +30000
13. Wake Forest +30000
14. Stanford +30000
15. Virginia Tech +30000
UVA Fortunate to have a Bye Week
After two successive upsets, Virginia is now on a much-needed bye week. They've had games for six straight weeks, leaving little time for true recovery. They still have quite a few matchups remaining in the regular season, so now is the ideal time to pause and reset. Things just happened to line up quite well for their program this year.
"I've never had a more perfectly timed bye week in my career," said defensive back Mitchell Melton, per Virginia Sports. "I'm definitely going to take advantage of it as best I can. Just rest, rejuvenate and recover."
Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott also expressed gratitude for their week off, describing it as "huge" in his press conference following the Cavaliers' upset. UVA is now ranked No. 19 on the AP Top 25 Poll, and with the opportunity to regroup during their bye week, they are likely to head into their Oct. 18 matchup against Washington State stronger than ever. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.
Washington State is currently 3-2 overall and 0-0 in conference play. If Virginia shows up in a similar form that they have been in, this could be yet another victory that they bring home. It goes without saying that UVA has been a major shock factor this season, and they're not done yet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.