Where Does Virginia Stand in the ACC Championship Odds Heading Into Week Six?
Virginia is on the rise after such a prolific, yet incredibly unexpected, upset over Florida State on Friday. There were plenty of doubts surrounding Tony Elliott's program heading into the matchup, but the Cavaliers rallied and had one of their best games in UVA history. The 46-38 upset was a testament to Virginia's dominant offense and its defense that continues to develop. With such a win under their belt, UVA was able to hush the skeptics who doubted their program.
The Cavaliers now own an impressive overall record of 4-1 and proudly sit at 2-0 in conference play. It's clear that they're becoming a "team to beat" in their conference. Now that UVA has proved its worth on the field, how have the ACC Championship odds changed?
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, quite a few shakeups have taken place and Virginia now falls at No. 5 in the odds to win the ACC Championships. Here's a look at the most recent breakdown:
1. Miami -115
2. Georgia Tech +460
3. Louisville +950
4. Florida State +1200
5. Virginia +1300
6. Duke +1400
7. SMU +1800
8. California +2700
9. Clemson +8000
10. Pittsburgh +10000
11. North Carolina +17500
12. Virginia Tech +17500
13. NC State +30000
14. Boston College +30000
15. Wake Forest +30000
16. Stanford +30000
Defense Steps Up Just in Time for Louisville
Everyone already knew that Virginia's offense has been on fire so far this season, so their ability to score wasn't much of a concern, if at all. Instead, the uncertainty surrounded their defensive unit, who is still developing. They have a promising defensive squad, but whether or not they'd be solid enough to ward off the Seminoles was unclear. In one simple answer: their defense rose to the challenge and exceeded all expectations.
As they approach their next matchup on Saturday against Louisville, they will need to bring that momentum to the field once again. Louisville just defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday, 34-27, and owns a 3-0 record. Their program is hungry for another victory, so UVA will need to be prepared for a tough contest.
As Elliott stated during his latest postgame press conference in reference to the Cavaliers' week six matchup:
"... But in the big scheme of things, we just won an ACC game, and you know what? We go on the road tomorrow, I mean, next week, to Louisville, right with a chance to win another, so we wanted to be in the driver's seat, and that's all we did, was just keep ourselves in the driver's seat. So we got to keep two hands on the wheel, put the seat belt on right, make sure that we check the rear view mirror, make sure we're awake, so that we don't hit a pothole along the way.”
Time will tell if the Cavaliers are capable of staying on pace, but at this rate, the program looks incredibly promising and hasn't shown any sign of slowing down.
