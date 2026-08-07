Projecting Virginia's 2026 Bowl Destination: A wide range of options for UVA

It's been seven years since Virginia made back-to-back bowl appearances. The Cavaliers actually reached the postseason in three consecutive years under Bronco Mendenhall — a 49-7 drubbing by Navy in the 2017 Military Bowl, a 28-0 blanking of South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl and a 36-28 shootout loss to Florida in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Given their breakthrough 11-3 record (which included a Gator Bowl win over Missouri) in 2025 and the extensive experience on his roster, it would be a huge letdown if Tony Elliott's Cavaliers don't play into December this year. Many fans are even hoping for the next step — a first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, which narrowly eluded Virginia after a loss to Duke in last year's ACC championship game.

To have a chance at the CFP, the Cavaliers almost certainly have to return to the ACC championship game first. Winning it would earn them an automatic CFP bid. That's possible, but let's be realistic. If they hope to simply get back to Charlotte, they probably can't afford more than one regular-season loss.

They'll need to win all three of their nonconference games (against Norfolk State, Delaware and West Virginia) convincingly. A loss to any of those opponents (combined 2025 record of 12-26) would not impress the CFP and would essentially be automatically disqualifying for at-large consideration.

And in the 17-team ACC, an 8-1 league record now seems like the minimum to finish first or second during the regular season. The conference's new tiebreaker criteria — adopted after last season's five-team logjam that allowed Duke into the final — may not favor a team with Virginia's modest ACC schedule, which doesn't include Miami, Clemson, Louisville or Georgia Tech.

So let's assume that the Cavaliers don't quite run the table. Considering their only other 10-win season came back in 1989, that's not too much of a stretch.

Let's say Virginia finishes 10-2, with its only blemishes an Oct. 17 trip to SMU and the Nov. 28 season finale against a revenge-minded Virginia Tech team in Blacksburg, where the Cavaliers haven't won since 1998. (If the latter is too painful to consider, substitute a season-opening home loss to NC State, another recent nemesis which has beaten the Cavaliers four straight times. Openers are notoriously hard to handicap.)

A 10-2 record likely wouldn't get the Cavaliers to Charlotte; even 11-1 might not do the trick. But it would put them near the top of the ACC's bowl pecking order — especially if the league happens to get two teams into the 12-team CFP. That's by no means a guarantee; neither of last year's ACC finalists made it, but Miami did.

With the biggest-name bowl games (Rose, Orange, Sugar, Fiesta, Cotton and Chick-fil-A) reserved for the CFP quarterfinals and semifinals, the top choices for non-CFP ACC teams would be the Dec. 29 Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando and the Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl gets the highest-ranked non-CFP ACC team, and in our hypothetical scenario, the Cavaliers could move past the ACC championship game loser into that spot. (Or, if, say, SMU were to upset Miami in the ACC final, both might qualify for the playoff).

A Pop-Tarts Bowl bid might seem like a consolation prize to Virginia fans at this point, but it would be a sign of continued progress under Elliott. It would also give the Cavaliers a challenging game against a Big 12 opponent like BYU, Utah or Houston.

Other options could include a return trip to the Gator Bowl against an SEC opponent; the Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl; the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio; or the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

For reference, The Athletic projects Virginia to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, while Athlon Sports sees the Cavaliers meeting Utah in the Sun Bowl. College Football News thinks it'll be Virginia vs. South Carolina in the Dec. 18 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa,

As you can see, there are a lot of options. First, though, comes 12 games that will determine Virginia's bowl viability. If the Cavaliers stumble against the Wolfpack in their opener, expectations will be lowered significantly. If they impress the scouts, their fans can dream big.