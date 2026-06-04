Rewind: Virginia’s most recent matchup with 2026 non-conference football opponents

In the 2026 season, Virginia opens against NC State with what was once a non-conference game, then an international game, and is now an ACC game in Charlottesville. After that, the Cavaliers have three straight non-conference games before finishing with eight ACC games in a row.

The non-conference slate starts Sept. 11 — a 7:00 Friday night home game — against Norfolk State. It continues with a Sept. 19 date against West Virginia down in Charlotte N.C. and ends with a Sept. 26 home duel against Delaware.

Norfolk State: Never

Here is a sentence that would have sounded insane just a few years ago — Virginia and Norfolk State are playing a football game in Charlottesville, led by the Cavaliers’ reigning ACC Coach of the Year and the Spartans’ Coach Michael Vick.

Norfolk State, an FCS program, is in the midst of a significant rebuild. The Spartans went 1-11 last season, and almost all of their schedule was against FCS competition. Their only Power Four game was a 60-10 loss at Rutgers.

West Virginia: 48-22 W in 2002 Continental Tire Bowl

The Cavaliers and Mountaineers had played at least once every 23 years from 1898 to 2002, in a 23-game history. What could have been a regional rivalry fell dormant after 2002, though. West Virginia made multiple attempts to join the ACC but none were successful.

In the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl, Virginia dominated thanks to 182 total yards and four total touchdowns by Wali Lundy. Other notable contributors back then included Matt Schaub, Marques Hagans and Heath Miller.

Interestingly enough, that most recent matchup from 24 years ago was played in Charlotte — where the 2026 rendition will be played. The Cavaliers could be heavily favored to win again. In 2025, West Virginia went 4-8. They did steal a win at No. 22 Houston to avoid total disaster, but it was largely a disappointing campaign.

Delaware: Never

For the second and final time in the 2026 regular season, Virginia will play a first-time opponent.

The Blue Hens, new to FBS in 2025, went 7-6 and won the 68 Ventures Bowl over Louisiana last season. Delaware is a rising program — although their only Power Four games in 2025 were a 31-7 at Colorado and a 52-14 loss at Wake Forest.

However, the Blue Hens were much more competitive overall than Norfolk State. This is not a guaranteed victory by four-plus touchdowns. Delaware stole a signature overtime victory over UConn, proving it is a budding FBS program.