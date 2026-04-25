Which Virginia Players Will Come Off The Board On Day 3

The final day of the NFL draft is here, and the Cavaliers should have a couple of players hear their name called on Saturday afternoon. Let’s take a look at whose names should be called and find new homes at the next level.

J’Mari Taylor

Taylor has the best chance of any of the Virginia players to come off the board in round three for the Cavaliers. The stellar running back has been mocked to the Detroit Lions throughout various mock drafts. Taylor is a highly productive running back not only on the ground, but also in the passing game. After putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and being dominant in the ACC, Taylor should hear his name called on Saturday afternoon. He can easily come in and be a contributor early, and a back that can come in and be a change of pace.

Michell Melton

Melton is a slept-on defensive lineman but has all the tools you want at the position. He should hear his name come off the board at some point in the draft. After a strong season where he finished with 45 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery, Melton proved he could dominate. He probably won’t be a Day 1 starter, but he should be a player who is able to crack a rotation and have a role early on in the NFL. After setting career-highs in several categories, Melton should see his name called on Saturday afternoon.

Potentially Coming Off The Board

There is no guarantee that these names will be selected, but they do have a chance to come off the board if a certain NFL team sees the value and fits what they would like to do.

Sage Ennis

A redzone target and a player who got much better with his yards after catch as a tight end. Ennis hasn’t been mocked on many draft boards, but his athleticism and breakaway ability as a pass catcher can be appealing to NFL teams. Ennis will definitely have to bulk up and get stronger when it comes to being a blocking tight end at the next level, but he should be able to help with chipping elite defensive ends as he continues to add that to his game. After a career-high five touchdowns a season ago, he should be a guy that teams consider.

Cam Ross

Ross is probably the more likely of the two (between him and Ennis) to get drafted. He finished with 53 catches, 543 yards, and two touchdowns in his final collegiate season. Ross had his best game against Coastal Carolina, finishing with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ross finished with a 70.0 offensive grade and a 71.1 pass grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Ross is another who just needs the right team and opportunity to give him a chance, so he can make the most of his talent at the professional level. We could see him drafted, but if not, he should be a UDFA (undrafted free agent) and on a roster this summer.