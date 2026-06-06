Ranking the highest ceilings on the Virginia football roster

This offseason, Coach Tony Elliott and staff hit the transfer portal diligently — again. This year’s haul includes even more additions from the SEC and Big Ten. These newcomers, combined with returners, will aim to once again finish atop the conference standings.

Of this 2026 Virginia football team, there could be All-ACC players, eventual NFL picks or other professional football players.

Who has the highest ceiling?

5: Rico Flores Jr.

With such an elite stable of running backs and a deep offensive line, it can be expected that Virginia will run the ball often. However, that does not mean that wide receivers will take a backseat in this offense. If anything, an emphasis on the run game will pull safeties closer to the line of scrimmage and open up passing lanes.

That should benefit Flores. A speedster tailor-made to fill the Trell Harris role, do not be surprised if Flores tops 850 yards and five touchdowns.

4: Peyton Lewis

On3 rated Lewis as the fourth-best running back recruit in the country coming out of high school. He is an electric speed-power runner, reminiscent of Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts. And with the offensive line Virginia has, Lewis could be a major breakout candidate.

The only knock on Lewis is that the Cavaliers field five other starting-caliber backs — but if Lewis becomes the leader atop the depth chart, he could achieve stardom.

Camac has all the physical tools to be a star — as shown through six tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a hurry at Duke Nov. 15, which earned him ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The key for Camac is consistency, but there is no doubt that his ceiling is high.

Mitchell Melton is no longer the opposite defensive end, it remains to be seen if or how that will affect Camac’s statistics.

2: Monroe Mills

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mills was ranked as the top offensive tackle in the transfer portal — and No. 8 player overall. He unfortunately tore his ACL and missed the 2025 campaign. Mills still found ways to contribute, essentially becoming an assistant coach. Mills is now healthy and carries six years of experience.

Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds, Mills combines a strong frame with his extensive experience. It is possible that Mills earns All-ACC honors as the leader of one of the nation’s most promising offensive lines.

1: Kam Robinson

Virginia’s star linebacker is the only FBS player to block a punt, recover a fumble and return an interception for a touchdown over the past 20 years. Robinson is a hyper-athletic, do-it-all wrecking ball on defense. When he is on the field, the Cavaliers defense can be one of the ACC’s best.

Robinson finished second in the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting despite only playing in six games. If he stays healthy, Robinson could possibly play his way into being a first round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.