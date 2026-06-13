James Harden Arrested on Misdemeanor Gun Charge

James Harden was arrested by the Houston police department early Saturday morning on a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of weapon charge.

According to Harris County court records obtained by The California Post, Harden was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. for carrying a handgun on the seat in his vehicle, with authorities alleging that the handgun was not in a holster.

Harden, 36, was released later on Saturday morning on bond and is supposed to be back in court June 22 for his arraignment. According to The Athletic, Harden’s bond prohibits him possessing any firearms, ammunition or other weapons, and he is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.

Harden was traded from the Clippers to the Cavaliers at the deadline during the NBA season. During his time with Cleveland this season, Harden helped them reach the postseason, where they fell to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the Cavaliers say they are “aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available.”

Cavs say they are "aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available." — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 13, 2026

Harden previously spent a significant part of his career in Houston, when he played for the Rockets from 2012-21, regularly earning NBA All-Star honors and winning NBA MVP in the process. He has also played for the Thunder, Nets and 76ers.

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