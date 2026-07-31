While the attention is on Beau Pribula, don’t forget about Eli Holstein

Virginia backup quarterback Eli Holstein might be overqualified for his position.

He was a consensus high four-star recruit, and even a five-star on some sites. He has 14 college starts under his belt. He was a semifinalist for the 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. He was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week. He matched some of Dan Marino’s college records. The great Nick Saban called Holstein “a fine young quarterback,” and the answer for Pitt.

The first sentence needs adjusting — Eli Holstein is absolutely overqualified for his position as a No. 2 quarterback. That fact has gotten lost in the shuffle of the Cavaliers’ fall camp, with Beau Pribula being named QB1 and other storylines. However, Virginia knows what it has in Holstein.

The pros

Holstein and Pribula are different players — Pribula the dual-threat and Holstein the pocket passer. Some analysts are quick to label Holstein as a Daniel Kaelin type of rhythm quarterback, but Holstein can do more than just hit his targets.

Holstein looks bigger than his listed height of 6-foot-4. He also has the ability to take off and run, often catching the defense off guard. Additionally, he clearly has the ability to hit the deep ball, as seen with some highlight throws:

On tape, Holstein looks a lot like Kenny Pickett, a former Pitt quarterback who owns several awards and program records. He is big, shifty and can beat the defense in a variety of ways. All of those traits were displayed in Holstein’s historic 2024 redshirt freshman season.

Holstein threw for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns (Panthers freshman record), while also finishing second on the team in rushing yards with 328 and three touchdowns (four yards per carry). Holstein ranked third nationally among all freshmen in passing yards per game and total offense per game.

In 2024, Holstein won his first seven starts — the first Pitt quarterback to do so since Dan Marino. Unfortunately for Holstein, he had a difficult 2025 season.

The cons

Holstein has some notable pros. However, if he was error-free, he would still be the starting quarterback for the Panthers. After a blowout win over Syracuse Oct. 24, 2024, Pitt did not beat an ACC opponent until Oct. 4, 2025.

Last season, the Panthers began the campaign by decimating Duquesne and Central Michigan. But once the schedule became littered with Power Four teams, things changed. Pitt lost the Backyard Brawl at West Virginia by one score, in a game in which Holstein threw a costly interception.

One week later against Louisville, Holstein threw two interceptions in the second half. Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi had seen enough — he pulled the starter and inserted a veteran backup, Cole Gonzalez. The second option also threw an interception. Narduzzi gave the keys to true freshman Mason Heintschel after that, and Heintschel is still the starter today.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Holstein entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 season. He was the first quarterback to commit to the Cavaliers this offseason — Pribula committed one day after Holstein did. But just because Holstein is QB2 does not mean he won’t help his new team. There is an important place for him both now and in the future.

2027

If Holstein sticks around, he will be the favorite to start at quarterback in 2027. However, there are some adjustments he will need to make before comfortably leading the offense.

Virginia’s pro-style offense is very different from the up-tempo spread offense that Pitt deploys. There are a few similarities, especially in the realm of RPOs and wheel routes, but the Panthers’ version of play action is the exact opposite of the Cavaliers’.

Virginia also runs the ball far more than Pitt did when Holstein played there. The Cavaliers have built their offense around an elite offensive line and an absurdly deep running back room. This should benefit any quarterback — but Holstein is used to a different offense.

Another major storyline is turnovers. Tony Elliott constantly preaches the importance of winning the turnover margin. If a quarterback is going to throw several interceptions, he will find himself on the bench for the next play.

Maybe, with an elite offensive line, Holstein can blossom into a more consistent version of himself — one that tortures defensive backs and performs consistently against ACC competition.