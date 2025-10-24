Why Virginia LB Kam Robinson Is One Of The Best In The ACC
Virginia LB Kam Robinson has been one of the best defensive players for the Cavaliers this season. Last week, he was named ACC Linebacker of the Week. In a win over Washington State, Robinson finished with eight tackles and a pass defensed. It was the second time this season he has earned the honor, with the other occurrence coming against Louisville. He’s only played in four games this season for the Cavaliers and already has 35 tackles. He is also an excellent linebacker in coverage and has recorded an interception in every season of his career. He is rated high by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 73.5 grade in coverage this season for the Cavaliers. His head coach, Tony Elliot chimed in on the play of Rombinson this season.
“I think the numbers and the recognition, all of that speaks for itself. But he's a guy that can do it all, right? He can run sideline to sideline. He can cover just about anybody on the field and man coverage if you need him to. He can rush the passer. He can fit the gap,” said Elliot.
“I mean, there aren't really many things that he can't do athletically. So he is a guy that you need to know and have a plan for in all those different aspects when you're putting together your concepts to go attack him. So just happy for him, because I know last year, man, he battled, gave us everything he had, played through injury. So it's good to see him out there healthy, running around, able to make plays for us. And I think he's going to continue to get better. And so I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet. I think there's still a good amount of room before he taps out, and just excited to have him on our team."
The junior linebacker has had an impressive career with the Cavaliers and has already registered 35 tackles in every season of his career, including 71 tackles (career-high) as a true freshman. His rating for the season is a 67.9 per PFF, and he recorded his best coverage game in the win over Washington State, posting a 78.8 grade. Robinson is continuing to be a staple in the defense for Virginia and one of their best players. The crazy part, as his coach alluded to, he hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet. Robinson has room to get better and continue to develop, which is a scary sight for opposing offenses.