Official ACC Tournament Bracket After Saturday’s Regular-Season Finale

The Virginia Cavaliers sealed a tight 76-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. The Cavaliers had already secured the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, but bagging one more win against such a longstanding rival was the right way to end the regular season.

Aside from the Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup, there were plenty of ACC games taking place on Saturday. Stanford secured a gripping 85-84 victory over NC State, Florida State defeated SMU 91-78, Clemson defeated Georgia Tech 79-76, Boston College beat Notre Dame 77-69 and Louisville won against Miami 92-89. Overall, this was a weekend of close scores, but that's to be expected at this point in the season.

For the Cavaliers, this season, in particular, has been a stunner. At this rate, the Hoos could be well on their way to an ACC Tournament Championship, but only if they continue on this positive trajectory.

With this weekend's conference games having wrapped up, let's take a look at how things are stacking up in the ACC.

Preview of the ACC Tournament Bracket

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas and Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Heading into this weekend, the top four programs were already locked in: Duke (No. 1), Virginia (No. 2), Miami (No. 3) and North Carolina (No. 4). After Saturday's games, more teams fell into place, locking themselves into the bracket. Here's how the seeds are looking.

1. Duke

2. Virginia

3. Miami

4. North Carolina

5. Clemson

6. Louisville

7. NC State

8. Florida State

9. California

10. Stanford

11. SMU

12. Virginia Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Pittsburgh

16. Notre Dame

17. Boston College

18. Georgia Tech

First Round



(12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest

(10) Stanford vs. (15) Pittsburgh

(11) SMU vs. (14) Syracuse

Second Round



(8) Florida State vs. (9) California

(12) Virginia Tech or (13) Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson

(10) Stanford or (15) Pittsburgh vs. (7) NC State

(11) SMU or (14) Syracuse vs. (6) Louisville

Quarterfinals



(1) Duke vs. (8) Florida State or (9) California

(4) North Carolina vs. (5) Clemson or (12) Virginia Tech or (13) Wake Forest

(2) Virginia vs. (7) NC State or (10) Stanford or (15) Pittsburgh

(3) Miami vs. (6) Louisville or (11) SMU or (14) Syracuse

If the Cavaliers hypothetically reach the ACC Championship, they will likely be facing the Blue Devils for a rematch. Last time out, Duke dominated the Hoos, handing them a hideous 77-51 loss. As heartbroken as UVA was, if they can navgiate their way through to the ACC Tournament, they would have a chance at redeeming themselves and sending the Blue Devils home in defeat.