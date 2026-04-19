Will Beau Pribula Be Able To Separate In UVA's Quarterback Competition With This One Unique Element Of His Game?

Virginia has had a quarterback competition since the start of the offseason between Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein. Each quarterback brings a ton of playing experience and both have been starters at the Power 4 level. It wasn’t the best performance on saturday for the quarterbacks who both had up and down performances. You saw flashes of what each guy was capable of on Saturday. Here is a little bit more on what they did via our own Jackson Caudell.

“Pribula connected with Rico Flores early for a 28-yard gain, but one thing to note was that Pribula's biggest weapons- his legs- were not going to be of much use in a spring game setting. Still, Pribula moved around in the pocked well and showed what he is capable of with that part of his game.”

“Eli Holstein has been seen as the No. 2 guy this spring, but he is the most experienced QB of the group. He had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Beebe, had a 29-yard completion to TyLyric Coleman, and had some nice compeltions to Da'Shawn Martin as well.”

So what does that mean?

It means there is more work to be done to see what will be the differentiator in deciding who the starting quarterback will be in the fall. Pribula does have an element to his game that stands out and makes him a good football player. Head coach Tony Elliot gave insight into what that was.

“I think he's a dynamic athlete that has a lot of confidence extending plays. I thought he did a solid job, too, of sitting in there and trying to find his progression and driving the ball when he needed to. So that's the area where we're just going to continue to uh to help him evolve and develop because we know that he can run. We know that he likes to run, and we know that he's a dynamic guy that has a ton of confidence in doing it. So, um, but I think also, in spring practice, he needs to be able to do it a little bit without getting hit. So, so you teeter on, okay, how much do you make him sit in there? Uh, you don't want to take away what makes him great. So, you got to let him play his game, but I thought he was, and then also saw some things just from a demeanor standpoint uh that were good to see. The way he was, you know, talking to the offense and the way he was supporting his guys on the sideline. You know, those are the things that I don't think people see that help us as coaches know more, so like what the temperament is of a young man,” said Elliot.

Pribula brings a lot to the team and the offense potentially, but the concern now for the room is the turnovers. Something Coach Elliot harped on in the post-game presser, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. They will have to clean that aspect up if they want a chance to build on a historic season. However, if Pribula can continue to ingratiate himself with his teammates and play at a high level, he should be able to earn the starting role in the fall.