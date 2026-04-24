Three Standout Moments From Indiana's Spring Game: The Josh Hoover Era Begins With Baby Steps

Indiana’s commencement isn’t for another two weeks, but Thursday was a bit of a valedictory for the Hoosiers’ unforgettable 2025 football team.

In Pittsburgh, ex-Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza became the first pick of the NFL draft; he will now seek to lead the Raiders back to glory. To the west in Bloomington, Ind., quarterback Josh Hoover began the task of filling Mendoza’s considerable shoes in the Hoosiers’ spring game.

For Indiana fans who missed the turning of the calendar page while watching Mendoza’s big moment, and for fans of other teams curious about how the defending national champions will look this fall, here’s a capsule look at three standout moments from Thursday’s proceedings.

A mixed bag for new quarterback Josh Hoover

Good news right off the bat: Hoover did not turn the ball over. That was a knock on him during his four seasons with TCU, during which he threw 71 touchdowns against 33 interceptions (He led the Big 12 in picks in `25 with 13). When Hoover arrived at Indiana, coach Curt Cignetti dryly told reporters via Michael Niziolek of the Herald-Times that he introduced Hoover to “his two new best friends—great defense and a really good run game.”

However, Hoover did not tear up the spring game the way his two predecessors—2024 star Kurtis Rourke and Mendoza—did. Where those two combined for 29 completions on 44 pass attempts, Hoover mustered a modest six completions on 14 attempts. He only appeared to get into a rhythm late, hitting on three attempts on a final drive that ended in a 56-yard field goal. Granted, the Hoosiers were undermanned, but it’s clear that Hoover will need time to get into a rhythm.

Finally, Tyler Morris will show his new program what he can do this fall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opposite day for the wide receivers

Indiana’s signature offseason acquisition was wide receiver Nick Marsh, a 600-yard producer in back-to-back years for bad Michigan State offenses. Marsh, who humorously got on Cignetti’s bad side early by wearing gold cleats to practice in March, mustered just two catches—something that likely won’t be repeated in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the biggest offensive play of the spring game came from ex-Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris, who tore his ACL and missed the `25 season. Morris hauled in a deep shot from quarterback Grant Wilson for 70 yards and the first of the game’s two touchdowns. If he can approximate or exceed his contributions to the Wolverines in 2023 and `24, the Hoosiers’ receiving corps will have a dangerous force multiplier in 2026.

Tyler Morris with the 70-yard score for team Crimson 😤 @IndianaFootball



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/CqXEfrqhh9 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) April 24, 2026

Sacks, sacks everywhere (albeit against a beat-up offensive line)

Indiana’s defense cobbled together six sacks in all against a shorthanded offensive line, from a diverse cast of characters. Defensive lineman Mario Landino, a familiar face who had five sacks last year, tallied the first. Linebacker Jacob Savage, a true freshman, had the second. Meanwhile, defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi (formerly of Kansas State) carried the flag for the Hoosiers’ transfer class, downing Hoover on his final drive.

The best news on that front for Indiana? The Hoosiers generated substantial push even though their top three sack recorders from a year ago—linebacker Rolijah Hardy, linebacker Isaiah Jones, and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker—combined for a goose egg (Jones rose to break up a pass early). Look for reigning Broyles Award winner Bryant Haines to dominate the light early portion of the schedule as the offense sorts itself out.

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