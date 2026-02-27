Will J'Mari Taylor Raise his Draft Stock at the NFL Combine This Week?

As unfortunate as it will be to not have running back J'Mari Taylor on the Virginia's Cavaliers' roster this year, he is well on his way to a successful football career.

Earlier in February, Taylor received an invite to the NFL Combine as a result of his illustrious performance. During his 2025 campaign with the Cavaliers, he carried the ball 222 times for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Taylor was a key contributor when it came to bringing the Hoos to the ACC Championship Game. His elite speed and athleticism were an incredibly valuable asset to Virginia. With his departure, head coach Tony Elliott needed to fill the gaps through the transfer portal, bringing on Peyton Lewis, Jekail Middlebrook and Solomon Beebe.

Expectations for Taylor Are High

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

During the NFL Combine, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports believes that Taylor will be able to boost his draft stock. In Wilson's own words:

"Taylor profiles as an explosive zone-scheme back thanks to his low pad level, contact balance and elite short-area burst that allow him to hit cutback lanes and generate yards after contact. He also provides clear three-down versatility with his heavy involvement in the passing game and ability to function as a receiving chess piece. His pass protection remains underdeveloped, however, as he'll start his NFL career as more of a "get-in-the-way" blocker on passing downs."

Wilson states that among his list are players who recorded impressive campaigns last year, but he also included athletes who are overcoming history, physical limitations, position changes and age concerns.

Considering Taylor's incredible run to the conference title game last year in a season where the Cavaliers weren't expected to thrive, it's no surprise that he's gaining attention. He's a tough competitor, and as Elliott noted months ago:

"First of all, available. He finds a way to stay healthy. Even though he's banged up a little bit, he is available. And then on Saturday, no matter how he's feeling, he just plays. And then I think his ability has really come to light, especially at this level in this league. His ability to make people miss, his ability to run behind his pads, his ability to have the vision to find the cuts, and he's just a competitor. And so being available every single day, he's a competitor, and he enjoys playing football. And he shows up every day ready to work and get back."

Taylor is gearing up for what could be a successful career, and his stock is certainly likely to raise, as detailed by Wilson.