Fab's 2026 NFL Combine Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs
Jump to a position
The first major event of the 2026 NFL offseason is this week, as the NFL scouting combine kicks off on Thursday in Indianapolis. In the realm of pro football, it’s a chance for teams to evaluate the top rookie prospects.
In the world of fantasy football, I’ve written that the combine is much ado about nothing because a good performance guarantees nothing. The same holds true for a subpar combine showing, and we won’t know their true fantasy values until we see where these players land in the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25) in Pittsburgh.
With that said, it still makes sense to keep tabs on some of the best and worst players from this year’s combine. While an impressive combine isn’t a launching pad to fantasy stardom, it’s at least a good chance to get yourself familiar with some of the prospects before they’re drafted (or not) into the NFL in a few months.
Below is a list of the 319 prospects who will participate in the event, with notes on who fantasy fans should watch.
Note: The date of the combine workout for each position is in brackets.
Quarterbacks (Feb. 28)
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Carson Beck, Miami
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Joe Fagnano, UConn
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Notes: Only two players at the position (Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson) are being projected as first-round picks, with the former being the top selection to the Raiders. I’d also keep tabs on the trio of Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, who will look to turn a solid combine into a move up draft boards in April.
Running backs (Feb. 28)
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Max Bredeson, Michigan
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
Jonah Coleman, Washington
CJ Donaldson, Ohio State
Rahsul Faison, South Carolina
Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Roman Hemby, Indiana
Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Seth McGowan, Kentucky
Jam Miller, Alabama
Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Adam Randall, Clemson
Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
J'Mari Taylor, Virginia
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
Noah Whittington, Oregon
Notes: Running back fantasy value depends greatly on landing spots. Just ask anyone who thought TreVeyon Henderson was going to break out as a rookie. A number of the top running back prospects from a year ago ended up in committees or behind veterans and didn’t meet their statistical expectations.
However, a good performance at Lucas Oil Stadium could move a player up into a spot where he’d have a chance to make an immediate impact. So, any runner who “pops” at the combine should be at least noted.
Quinshon Judkins was a perfect example in 2025.
In terms of players to watch, Love is far and away the best running back prospect in the class. In fact, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Love second behind Mendoza in his most recent top 50 list. Who follows Love in terms of value could be helped or hindered, in part, by their combine performances.
The runners to monitor include another Notre Dame back, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Nicholas Singleton, Mike Washington Jr. and Le’Veon Moss. But, as I have mentioned, the landing spot will determine fantasy value.
Wide receivers (Feb. 28)
Aaron Anderson, LSU
Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
Chris Bell, Louisville
Dillon Bell, Georgia
Skyler Bell, UConn
Malik Benson, Oregon
Germie Bernard, Alabama
Denzel Boston, Washington
Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
Barion Brown, LSU
Deion Burks, Oklahoma
Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
Josh Cameron, Baylor
Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
CJ Daniels, Miami
Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
Chris Hilton Jr., LSU
Jordan Hudson, SMU
Ted Hurst, Georgia State
Caullin Lacy, Louisville
Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
Kendrick Law, Kentucky
Makai Lemon, USC
Eric McAlister, TCU
Donaven McCulley, Michigan
Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
Chase Roberts, BYU
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida
Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Zavion Thomas, LSU
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi
Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Antonio Williams, Clemson
Colbie Young, Georgia
Notes: This wide receiver group doesn’t have any can’t-miss prospects like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but there is still plenty of talent. The top three players are almost universally ranked as Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. The other top names include Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr. and Malachi Fields.
Fantasy managers should also keep tabs on Zachariah Branch, Chris Brazzell II and Germie Bernard, all of whom will be looking to make a move at the position. I’d also keep tabs on the 40 times of the wideouts, as a speedy dash could make all the difference in a prospect’s value in the upcoming draft.
Remember how the stock of Matthew Golden, John Ross and Derius Heyward-Bey (among other wideouts) rose after impressive 40-yard dashes? Whether it’s right or wrong in terms of talent evaluation, speed is a major asset.
Tight ends (Feb. 27)
Dallen Bentley, Utah
Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
Josh Cuevas, Alabama
Oscar Delp, Georgia
Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
Jack Endries, Texas
John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
Matthew Hibner, SMU
Justin Joly, N.C. State
Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
Max Klare, Ohio State
Marlin Klein, Michigan
Tanner Koziol, Houston
RJ Maryland, SMU
Lake McRee, USC
Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
DJ Rogers, TCU
Sam Roush, Stanford
Joe Royer, Cincinnati
Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Bauer Sharp, LSU
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Michael Trigg, Baylor
Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi
Notes: Similar to the running back position with Love, there is one prospect that stands alone as the best at tight end: Kenyon Sadiq. He has a chance to be this year’s Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren. He’s also the lone tight end projected to be a first-round pick in most 2026 mock drafts.
The other tight ends to watch at the combine include guys such as Michael Trigg, Max Klare, Eli Stowers, Joe Royer, Jack Endries and Justin Joly. One of those players could turn into the 2026 version of Harold Fannin Jr. in fantasy leagues.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano