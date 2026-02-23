Fab's 2026 NFL Combine Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

Jump to a position

The first major event of the 2026 NFL offseason is this week, as the NFL scouting combine kicks off on Thursday in Indianapolis. In the realm of pro football, it’s a chance for teams to evaluate the top rookie prospects.



In the world of fantasy football, I’ve written that the combine is much ado about nothing because a good performance guarantees nothing. The same holds true for a subpar combine showing, and we won’t know their true fantasy values until we see where these players land in the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25) in Pittsburgh.



With that said, it still makes sense to keep tabs on some of the best and worst players from this year’s combine. While an impressive combine isn’t a launching pad to fantasy stardom, it’s at least a good chance to get yourself familiar with some of the prospects before they’re drafted (or not) into the NFL in a few months.



Below is a list of the 319 prospects who will participate in the event, with notes on who fantasy fans should watch.



Note: The date of the combine workout for each position is in brackets.



Quarterbacks (Feb. 28)



Joey Aguilar, Tennessee



Drew Allar, Penn State



Luke Altmyer, Illinois



Carson Beck, Miami



Jalon Daniels, Kansas



Joe Fagnano, UConn



Taylen Green, Arkansas



Haynes King, Georgia Tech



Cade Klubnik, Clemson



Fernando Mendoza, Indiana



Behren Morton, Texas Tech



Garrett Nussmeier, LSU



Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt



Cole Payton, North Dakota State



Sawyer Robertson, Baylor



Ty Simpson, Alabama



Notes: Only two players at the position (Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson) are being projected as first-round picks, with the former being the top selection to the Raiders. I’d also keep tabs on the trio of Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, who will look to turn a solid combine into a move up draft boards in April.



Running backs (Feb. 28)



Kaytron Allen, Penn State



Max Bredeson, Michigan



Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest



Jonah Coleman, Washington



CJ Donaldson, Ohio State



Rahsul Faison, South Carolina



Eli Heidenreich, Navy



Roman Hemby, Indiana



Robert Henry Jr., UTSA



Emmett Johnson, Nebraska



Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame



Seth McGowan, Kentucky



Jam Miller, Alabama



Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M



Jadarian Price, Notre Dame



Adam Randall, Clemson



Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh



Nicholas Singleton, Penn State



J'Mari Taylor, Virginia



Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas



Noah Whittington, Oregon



Notes: Running back fantasy value depends greatly on landing spots. Just ask anyone who thought TreVeyon Henderson was going to break out as a rookie. A number of the top running back prospects from a year ago ended up in committees or behind veterans and didn’t meet their statistical expectations.



However, a good performance at Lucas Oil Stadium could move a player up into a spot where he’d have a chance to make an immediate impact. So, any runner who “pops” at the combine should be at least noted.



Quinshon Judkins was a perfect example in 2025.



In terms of players to watch, Love is far and away the best running back prospect in the class. In fact, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Love second behind Mendoza in his most recent top 50 list. Who follows Love in terms of value could be helped or hindered, in part, by their combine performances.



The runners to monitor include another Notre Dame back, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Nicholas Singleton, Mike Washington Jr. and Le’Veon Moss. But, as I have mentioned, the landing spot will determine fantasy value.



Wide receivers (Feb. 28)



Aaron Anderson, LSU



Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin



Chris Bell, Louisville



Dillon Bell, Georgia



Skyler Bell, UConn



Malik Benson, Oregon



Germie Bernard, Alabama



Denzel Boston, Washington



Zachariah Branch, Georgia



Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee



Barion Brown, LSU



Deion Burks, Oklahoma



Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati



Josh Cameron, Baylor



Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri



KC Concepcion, Texas A&M



Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana



CJ Daniels, Miami



Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech



Malachi Fields, Notre Dame



Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas



Chris Hilton Jr., LSU



Jordan Hudson, SMU



Ted Hurst, Georgia State



Caullin Lacy, Louisville



Bryce Lance, North Dakota State



Ja'Kobi Lane, USC



Kendrick Law, Kentucky



Makai Lemon, USC



Eric McAlister, TCU



Donaven McCulley, Michigan



Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech



Chase Roberts, BYU



Elijah Sarratt, Indiana



De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi



J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida



Carnell Tate, Ohio State



Zavion Thomas, LSU



Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State



Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State



Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech



Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi



Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word



Kaden Wetjen, Iowa



Antonio Williams, Clemson



Colbie Young, Georgia



Notes: This wide receiver group doesn’t have any can’t-miss prospects like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but there is still plenty of talent. The top three players are almost universally ranked as Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. The other top names include Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr. and Malachi Fields.



Fantasy managers should also keep tabs on Zachariah Branch, Chris Brazzell II and Germie Bernard, all of whom will be looking to make a move at the position. I’d also keep tabs on the 40 times of the wideouts, as a speedy dash could make all the difference in a prospect’s value in the upcoming draft.



Remember how the stock of Matthew Golden, John Ross and Derius Heyward-Bey (among other wideouts) rose after impressive 40-yard dashes? Whether it’s right or wrong in terms of talent evaluation, speed is a major asset.



Tight ends (Feb. 27)



Dallen Bentley, Utah



Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M



Josh Cuevas, Alabama



Oscar Delp, Georgia



Khalil Dinkins, Penn State



Jack Endries, Texas



John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming



Matthew Hibner, SMU



Justin Joly, N.C. State



Will Kacmarek, Ohio State



Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma



Miles Kitselman, Tennessee



Max Klare, Ohio State



Marlin Klein, Michigan



Tanner Koziol, Houston



RJ Maryland, SMU



Lake McRee, USC



Riley Nowakowski, Indiana



Eli Raridon, Notre Dame



DJ Rogers, TCU



Sam Roush, Stanford



Joe Royer, Cincinnati



Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon



Bauer Sharp, LSU



Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt



Michael Trigg, Baylor



Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi



Notes: Similar to the running back position with Love, there is one prospect that stands alone as the best at tight end: Kenyon Sadiq. He has a chance to be this year’s Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren. He’s also the lone tight end projected to be a first-round pick in most 2026 mock drafts.



The other tight ends to watch at the combine include guys such as Michael Trigg, Max Klare, Eli Stowers, Joe Royer, Jack Endries and Justin Joly. One of those players could turn into the 2026 version of Harold Fannin Jr. in fantasy leagues.



