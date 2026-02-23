SI

Fab's 2026 NFL Combine Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

Here is a list of the 319 prospects who will participate in the event, with notes on who fantasy fans should watch.
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson will be a player for fantasy managers to watch at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
The first major event of the 2026 NFL offseason is this week, as the NFL scouting combine kicks off on Thursday in Indianapolis. In the realm of pro football, it’s a chance for teams to evaluate the top rookie prospects.


In the world of fantasy football, I’ve written that the combine is much ado about nothing because a good performance guarantees nothing. The same holds true for a subpar combine showing, and we won’t know their true fantasy values until we see where these players land in the 2026 NFL draft (April 23-25) in Pittsburgh.


With that said, it still makes sense to keep tabs on some of the best and worst players from this year’s combine. While an impressive combine isn’t a launching pad to fantasy stardom, it’s at least a good chance to get yourself familiar with some of the prospects before they’re drafted (or not) into the NFL in a few months.


Below is a list of the 319 prospects who will participate in the event, with notes on who fantasy fans should watch.


Note: The date of the combine workout for each position is in brackets.

Quarterbacks (Feb. 28)

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Carson Beck, Miami

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Joe Fagnano, UConn

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Notes: Only two players at the position (Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson) are being projected as first-round picks, with the former being the top selection to the Raiders. I’d also keep tabs on the trio of Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, who will look to turn a solid combine into a move up draft boards in April.

Running backs (Feb. 28)

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Max Bredeson, Michigan

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Jonah Coleman, Washington

CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Roman Hemby, Indiana

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Jam Miller, Alabama

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Adam Randall, Clemson

Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

J'Mari Taylor, Virginia

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Noah Whittington, Oregon

Notes: Running back fantasy value depends greatly on landing spots. Just ask anyone who thought TreVeyon Henderson was going to break out as a rookie. A number of the top running back prospects from a year ago ended up in committees or behind veterans and didn’t meet their statistical expectations.

However, a good performance at Lucas Oil Stadium could move a player up into a spot where he’d have a chance to make an immediate impact. So, any runner who “pops” at the combine should be at least noted.

Quinshon Judkins was a perfect example in 2025.

In terms of players to watch, Love is far and away the best running back prospect in the class. In fact, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Love second behind Mendoza in his most recent top 50 list. Who follows Love in terms of value could be helped or hindered, in part, by their combine performances.

The runners to monitor include another Notre Dame back, Jadarian Price, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Nicholas Singleton, Mike Washington Jr. and Le’Veon Moss. But, as I have mentioned, the landing spot will determine fantasy value.

Wide receivers (Feb. 28)

Aaron Anderson, LSU

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Chris Bell, Louisville

Dillon Bell, Georgia

Skyler Bell, UConn

Malik Benson, Oregon

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Denzel Boston, Washington

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Barion Brown, LSU

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

CJ Daniels, Miami

Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas

Chris Hilton Jr., LSU

Jordan Hudson, SMU

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

Kendrick Law, Kentucky

Makai Lemon, USC

Eric McAlister, TCU

Donaven McCulley, Michigan

Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Chase Roberts, BYU

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Zavion Thomas, LSU

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi

Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Antonio Williams, Clemson

Colbie Young, Georgia

Notes: This wide receiver group doesn’t have any can’t-miss prospects like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but there is still plenty of talent. The top three players are almost universally ranked as Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. The other top names include Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr. and Malachi Fields.

Fantasy managers should also keep tabs on Zachariah Branch, Chris Brazzell II and Germie Bernard, all of whom will be looking to make a move at the position. I’d also keep tabs on the 40 times of the wideouts, as a speedy dash could make all the difference in a prospect’s value in the upcoming draft.

Remember how the stock of Matthew Golden, John Ross and Derius Heyward-Bey (among other wideouts) rose after impressive 40-yard dashes? Whether it’s right or wrong in terms of talent evaluation, speed is a major asset.

Tight ends (Feb. 27)

Dallen Bentley, Utah

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Oscar Delp, Georgia

Khalil Dinkins, Penn State

Jack Endries, Texas

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Matthew Hibner, SMU

Justin Joly, N.C. State

Will Kacmarek, Ohio State

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

Miles Kitselman, Tennessee

Max Klare, Ohio State

Marlin Klein, Michigan

Tanner Koziol, Houston

RJ Maryland, SMU

Lake McRee, USC

Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

DJ Rogers, TCU

Sam Roush, Stanford

Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Bauer Sharp, LSU

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Michael Trigg, Baylor

Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi

Notes: Similar to the running back position with Love, there is one prospect that stands alone as the best at tight end: Kenyon Sadiq. He has a chance to be this year’s Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren. He’s also the lone tight end projected to be a first-round pick in most 2026 mock drafts.

The other tight ends to watch at the combine include guys such as Michael Trigg, Max Klare, Eli Stowers, Joe Royer, Jack Endries and Justin Joly. One of those players could turn into the 2026 version of Harold Fannin Jr. in fantasy leagues.

