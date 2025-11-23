Win and In: UVA Must Win Against Virginia Tech to Secure Spot in Title Game
The Virginia Cavaliers have their hands tied this week as they're on a bye. However, heading into this week's matchups, UVA still had a lot riding on the line. One of the key matchups this week included Georgia Tech, which faced Pittsburgh on Saturday night. The Panthers ended up clinching a shocking 42-28 victory over the Yellow Jackets, leaving the Cavaliers in a tough spot.
Bottom line, with Georgia Tech's loss, the Cavaliers must defeat Virginia Tech next week if they want to secure a spot in the ACC game. FanDuel Sportsbook has UVA listed as an 11.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 52.5, but the last time Virginia was projected to win, they dropped the matchup. Just because the odds are in their favor doesn't mean that they won't be facing immense challenges on the field.
What Will be UVA's Key to Victory?
During Tony Elliott's latest postgame press conference after his program defeated Duke, he discussed the offensive improvements that were made by his players. Prior to their game, the Cavaliers had a sputtering offensive unit, but things seem to be heading in the right direction. It's more important now than ever for UVA's offense to step up. As Elliott stated:
"... it was huge to be able to establish the run, and then it was good for the quarterback because he was able to extend some third downs and get us out of some tough situations, and it just breathes confidence, right? And so then the defense goes out and they do their job, and then you get another opportunity to go back out there. So, it was huge to get off to a fast start. That's what we talk about all the time. That's part of our plan to win: a fast start, win the middle eight, and then dominate in the fourth."
Elliott's firm belief in maintaining a fourth-quarter mentality will be imperative during their matchup against the Hokies. UVA has built a habit of winning by a tight margin — one mindless error could cost them the game, but more importantly, it could cost them their chances of winning the ACC title.
This is a down-to-the-wire situation for the Cavaliers, but they have proven their ability to work under pressure and exceed expectations. Falling to the Hokies would be devastating for the Cavaliers and fans who have been cheering them on every step of the way.
