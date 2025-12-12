What Are Tony Elliott’s Quarterback Plans if Chandler Morris Doesn’t Return?

With the end of the 2025 college football season closing in, programs across the country are already looking ahead to next year and how they can improve. This stands true for the Cavaliers, as head coach Tony Elliott looks to bolster his roster in hopes of reaching the ACC Championship Game for a second consecutive year.

However, Elliott has a lot of looming questions he must answer this offseason, one of which involves his veteran quarterback Chandler Morris. Elliott recently sat down for a media appearance and revealed that Morris could potentially get one more year of eligibility, but a decision has yet to be made.

Elliott did note that he is "really excited" about three-star recruit Ely Hamrick, who certainly the capability of succeeding in the quarterback position. As he put it, "... he was the first guy that committed in his class He was also the first one to get his his paperwork in one second after 7 a.m. Just kind of tells you what kind of guy he is and still playing He's a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of North Carolina, super excited about his potential and his opportunity and what he what he can bring his skill set..."

Ultimately, the future of Elliott's quarterback position is entirely dependent on the status of Morris. If he is granted eligibility, the uncertainty will be taken care of. If he's not, Elliott will have some major gaps to fill.

What if Morris Is Finished?

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

During his signing period press conference, Elliott stated that he believes there will be a mix of high school recruits and transfer portal players. In the case that Morris does not return, there is a chance that he will decide to utilize the portal and fill his shoes. As he stated:

"... you're going to have to have high school guys. And then you may have to take some, some portal guys with multiple years so that they become embedded in your culture to help you make that transition. But I don't know what the, what the mix is. And to be honest with you, it's going to change from year to year, right? It may be a situation where you see that a, the high school route is, is heavy. this year, less portal, and it could be vice versa."

Of course, retaining Morris for one more year would be ideal for the Cavaliers on all ends, but he must have a contingency plan in his back pocket ready to go once a decision is made. Regardless of the Morris dilemma, with the amount of success experienced by Virginia this year, recruiting talent and navigating the transfer portal shouldn't be too taxing for the Cavaliers.

